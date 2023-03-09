From Managing High Blood Sugar To Helping in Weight Loss, 10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Papaya

The humble papaya is one of the healthiest fruits that have loads of health benefits - from aiding in digestion, controlling high blood sugar, and promoting digestive health as well as shiny and healthy hair. It has powerful antioxidant effects, anti-cancer properties, fights inflammation and more. Let's check out the several health benefits of papaya.

10 Health Benefits of Papaya

Be it fruit or seeds, papaya has many health benefits. Here are 10 of them:

1. Helps In Digestion

Thanks to the presence of the digestive enzyme 'papain', papaya aids in digestion and keeps digestive issues like bloating, constipation and acidity at bay.

2. Aids Weight Loss

Low in calories and rich in starch, papaya keeps you full for a longer period and therefore prevents unhealthy snacking. Papaya salad can be your ideal weight-loss food.

3. Helps in Asthma Prevention

Papaya is a storehouse of beta-carotene and this nutrient is known to prevent asthma.

4. Manages High Blood Sugar

Not just the fruit, even papaya seeds are good for diabetics. It has a medium glycemic index and does not cause blood sugar to spike. It is also high in fibre and keeps the digestive system healthy.

5. Promotes Bone Health

Papaya is rich in Vitamin K and helps keep bones stronger. An adequate amount of Vitamin K helps in the absorption of calcium and reduces the loss of calcium through urine.

6. Detoxifies Body

Papaya acts as a natural detoxifier. Papayas are loaded with vitamins and minerals and are high in fibre content. Fibres help in removing toxins from the body effectively.

7. Anti-Cancer Properties

Studies have shown that in people who have a diet rich in veggies and fruits, that include papayas, from a young age, the incience of many cancers - like colorectal and prostate cancer - is lower in them.

8. Boosts Eye Health

According to a study in the British Journal of Nutrition, carotenoids which form Vitamin A in the body boost eye health and this is present in a significant amount in papayas.

9. Heals Wounds

Mashed papaya can be used to treat skin wounds, thanks to the anti-bacterial properties of the fruit. Papain and chymopapain in papaya lend it its antibacterial properties.

10. Good For Hair And Skin Health

Due to the presence of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, papaya can have an excellent impact on the health of your hair and skin.

