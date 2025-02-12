From Menopause To Pregnancy: Navigating Hormonal Hair Loss In Women

Imagine standing in front of the mirror, running your fingers through your hair, only to notice more strands than usual clinging to your fingers. For many women, this scenario becomes all too familiar during significant life stages like menopause and pregnancy.

Hormonal fluctuations during these times can lead to unexpected hair loss, adding stress to already transformative periods. Let us look at why this happens and ways to manage and treat hormonal hair loss as shared by Dr Sujata Chandrappa, Aesthetic Practitioner and Medical Director, R3 Clinic, Bengaluru.

Understanding hormonal hair loss

Hormones play a major role in regulating the hair growth cycle. Estrogen and progesterone, predominant during pregnancy, prolong the growth phase, often resulting in thicker hair. However, postpartum, these hormone levels plummet, leading to increased shedding—a phenomenon known as postpartum alopecia. Similarly, during menopause, declining estrogen levels can cause hair to become thin and brittle, as the balance shifts in favour of androgens, which can shrink hair follicles and slow hair growth.

Navigating hair loss during pregnancy and menopause

Maintain a balanced diet: Consuming a diet rich in vitamins and minerals supports hair health. Nutrients like iron, vitamin D, and biotin are essential for hair growth. Incorporating leafy greens, nuts, and lean proteins can make a significant difference.

Gentle hair care: Avoid excessive heat styling and harsh chemical treatments. Opt for gentle shampoos and conditioners, and consider reducing the frequency of hair washing to preserve natural oils.

Stress management: Stress can exacerbate hair loss. Practices such as yoga, meditation, or even daily walks can help manage stress levels.

Consult a healthcare professional: If hair loss becomes severe, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist or trichologist. They can assess for underlying conditions like thyroid disorders or nutritional deficiencies that might contribute to hair loss.

In recent years, advancements in hair restoration have introduced formulations like QR678 Neo, a proprietary blend of plant-derived polypeptides that mimic natural hair growth factors. When administered on the scalp, it stimulates dormant hair follicles, promoting hair regrowth without side effects. Clinical studies have demonstrated its efficacy in treating various forms of hair loss, including those induced by hormonal changes.

Embracing change with confidence

Hair loss during pregnancy or menopause can be distressing, but understanding the underlying hormonal causes and exploring effective treatments can empower women to manage this change confidently. Embracing a holistic approach that combines proper nutrition, gentle hair care, stress management, and consulting healthcare professionals can make a significant difference. Innovative treatments offer promising solutions, bridging the gap between traditional remedies and advanced medical science.

Remember, every woman's experience with hair loss is unique. Staying informed and seeking personalized advice are key steps toward maintaining not just hair health, but overall well-being during these transformative life stages.