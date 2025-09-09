From Roasted Chana To Sprouts Salad: 12 Best Healthy Indian Snacks To Control Cravings And Support Weight Management

Indian cuisine is rich, flavourful, and often indulgent—but that doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite snacks to stay healthy. In fact, India has a treasure trove of traditional and modern snack options that are both nutritious and satisfying. Whether you're trying to lose weight, build muscle, or simply eat clean, there are plenty of Indian snacks that support your goals without compromising on taste.

Here’s a curated list of healthy Indian snacks that are perfect for mid-day munching or evening cravings—without ruining your diet:-

1. Roasted Chana (Bengal Gram)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Calories: ~120 per 30g

Why It’s Great: High in protein and fiber, roasted chana is one of the best snacks for weight watchers. It keeps you full longer and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Pro Tip: Add chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and coriander to make a quick chana chaat.

2. Sprouts Salad

Calories: ~150 per serving

Why It’s Great: Sprouts (like moong or moth beans) are rich in protein, enzymes, and fiber. They're also low in calories and help detoxify the body.

Pro Tip: Add a pinch of chaat masala, lemon juice, and finely chopped green chilies for extra zing.

(Also Read: Want To Lose Weight Naturally? Add These Powerful Nuts And Seeds To Your Diet)

3. Masala Buttermilk (Chaas)

Calories: ~50 per glass

Why It’s Great: Cooling, hydrating, and low in fat, buttermilk aids digestion and keeps you full between meals.

Pro Tip: Add roasted cumin powder, mint, and a pinch of black salt for enhanced taste and benefits.

4. Baked Samosas or Air-Fried Kachoris

Calories: ~120–150 per piece (depending on ingredients)

Why It’s Great: Enjoy traditional flavors with a healthy twist by baking or air-frying instead of deep-frying. Use whole wheat dough and fill with veggies or moong dal.

Pro Tip: Pair with mint-coriander chutney for a low-cal dip.

5. Poha with Veggies

Calories: ~200–250 per serving

Why It’s Great: Flattened rice is easy to digest and low in calories. Add veggies like peas, carrots, and onions to make it a fiber-rich snack.

Pro Tip: Cook in minimal oil and use mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric for flavor.

6. Idli with Coconut or Mint Chutney

Calories: ~40–50 per idli

Why It’s Great: Steamed and fermented, idlis are light on the stomach and great for gut health. Made from urad dal and rice, they offer a balance of carbs and protein.

Pro Tip: Choose ragi or oats idli for added nutrients and fiber.

7. Khakhra

Calories: ~50–70 per piece

Why It’s Great: A Gujarati favorite, khakhra is a crispy, roasted snack made from whole wheat or millet flour. It's low in fat and great for crunchy cravings.

Pro Tip: Try methi or jeera-flavored khakhra for added health benefits.

8. Dhokla

Calories: ~150 per serving

Why It’s Great: Soft, fluffy, and steamed, dhokla is a protein-rich snack that’s light and perfect for any time of the day.

Pro Tip: Garnish with mustard seeds, green chilies, and coriander for flavor without extra calories.

(Also Read: Are You Really Losing Fat Or Just Muscle? 7 Signs Your Weight Loss Might Be Harmful)

9. Vegetable Upma

Calories: ~200–250 per serving

It’s Great: Semolina (rava) combined with veggies and tempered with spices makes a wholesome, filling snack that won’t spike your blood sugar.

Pro Tip: Use a little ghee for better flavor and satiety without going overboard.

10. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Calories: ~100 per cup (roasted)

Why It’s Great: Low in calories and high in antioxidants and protein, makhana is an ideal snack for weight loss.

Pro Tip: Dry roast with a pinch of rock salt and turmeric for added benefits.

11. Boiled Corn with Spices

Calories: ~120 per cup

Why It’s Great: Sweet corn is a great source of fiber and energy. When boiled and spiced, it becomes a satisfying low-fat snack.

Pro Tip: Squeeze lemon and sprinkle chili powder or chat masala for a street-style flavor.

12. Oats and Besan Chilla

Calories: ~200 per serving

Why It’s Great: High in fiber and protein, chilla (savory pancake) made from oats or besan is a power-packed snack.

Pro Tip: Add spinach, grated carrots, or onions to make it more nutritious.

Snacking doesn’t have to derail your diet. With smart choices, you can indulge your taste buds and stay on track with your health goals. Indian cuisine offers a wide range of nutritious snack options that are both delicious and diet-friendly.

Portion control and mindful eating are key. Even healthy snacks can add up in calories if overconsumed. Stick to homemade versions where possible and avoid packaged foods with hidden sugars or fats.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)