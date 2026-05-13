From skincare, weight loss, to immunity: Why sea buckthorn berry is trending as a superfood

Why is sea buckthorn trending: These days, people are more conscious of their health and are aware of what they are consuming. As a result, the demand for natural, chemical-free plant-based foods that boost overall health is rising. The latest trend these days is the sea buckthorn berry. From skincare, immunity, weight loss, heart health, to gut health, and more, here is a list of all its benefits.

What exactly is sea buckthorn?

Sea buckthorn, scientific name Hippophae rhamnoides, is a small thorny shrub found in the Himalayan regions. It is also found in the high altitudes of Europe and Asia. It produces deep orange, almost golden berries that are known to possess wonderful nutritional and health benefits. It is a valuable ingredient in skincare and cosmetics. Sea buckthorn has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries and recently soared to fame worldwide for its amazing benefits.

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Why is sea buckthorn trending as a superfood?

Sea buckthorn has an interesting nutritional profile. The tiny fruit contains vitamins C, A, K, and E, all vital for the well-being of the skin and hair. The fruit contains high amounts of omega-7, which is a fatty acid that helps to maintain good skin and hair. It also has a rich bioactive compound with more than 190, which means the human body can easily absorb all its nutrients. This is why it is known as a 'natural vitamin treasure.'

Sea buckthorn: Nutrient profile

Sea buckthorn's vibrant orange colour has made it even more popular among health enthusiasts. It is rich in vitamin C, omega-7 fatty acids, antioxidants, and carotenoids. This combination is very beneficial for skin health, protection against cell damage, moisture retention, good eyesight, and improved immunity.

What are the health benefits of sea buckthorn?

Helps improve skin and hair health

Omega-7, vitamins, and powerful antioxidants present in this fruit boost skin and hair health. Sea buckthorn oil even tones the skin, reduces wrinkles, boosts collagen production, and promises anti-ageing effects. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in wound and burn healing. When this oil is mixed with a carrier, like coconut oil, and applied to the scalp, it boosts hair growth and helps prevent hair loss.

You can also apply fresh sea buckthorn paste as a face pack to get its benefits directly on the skin.

Boosts immunity and supports health

The high Vitamin C in sea buckthorn not only prevents oxidative cell damage, but it also makes the immune system stronger. This means fewer colds, infections, and seasonal illnesses. It helps you stay healthy during the flu season.

Improves gut health and aids digestion

Sea buckthorn helps improve the integrity of the gut wall and prevents inflammation of the intestines. Sea buckthorn is a good source of dietary fiber that helps facilitate digestion. The fruit has been found to aid in dealing with IBS, ulcers, and stomach inflammation.

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Boosts heart health and helps manage cholesterol

Research claims that sea buckthorn supports heart health by regulating cholesterol levels. It also maintains healthy blood pressure. The Omega-7 fatty acids help keep the heart healthy by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol. This improves the overall heart health.

Helps lose weight and boosts metabolism

Sea buckthorn may help manage weight according to the latest studies. It has been linked with boosting metabolism, which helps burn fat. The fruit is also believed to reduce appetite, which helps lose weight.

How to consume and use sea buckthorn?

1. Sea buckthorn oil: Sea buckthorn oil is made from the fruits and seeds of the plant. It can be mixed with carrier oils to use for hair and nail care. It helps reduce hair fall and makes nails stronger.

2. Sea buckthorn juice: This can be considered one of the most popular methods of using the fruits. This method is extremely healthy and effective, as it contains all the beneficial substances found in the fruit.

3. Sea buckthorn paste: Sea Buckthorn paste is a concentrated form of the fruit. One tablespoon of paste can be diluted in a glass of water as a substitute for juice. This paste can also be used as a topping on salads. It can also be used in skincare as a face mask.

4. Sea buckthorn powder and capsules: Here is yet another means to benefit from the advantages that the sea buckthorn fruit provides, making it easier to extend its storage period. In this way, one can easily incorporate the advantages of the sea buckthorn into shakes or smoothies.

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( This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)