From Steam Inhalation To Turmeric Milk: 7 Natural Remedies For Cold And Cough This Winter

Winter is the season of cozy sweaters, hot drinks, and unfortunately, cold and cough. While over-the-counter syrups and medicines are commonly used, several natural home remedies can provide faster relief without side effects.

Here are 7 effective remedies to help you combat cold and cough this winter:-

1. Ginger and Honey Tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe a sore throat and reduce congestion. Boil fresh ginger slices in water, strain, and add a teaspoon of honey. Drink this tea 2–3 times a day to relieve cold symptoms and boost immunity.

2. Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk)

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antiviral and antibacterial properties. Adding a teaspoon of turmeric to warm milk can help soothe a sore throat, reduce inflammation, and support faster recovery from cold and cough.

3. Steam Inhalation with Eucalyptus Oil

Inhaling steam opens up nasal passages and loosens mucus. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil or peppermint oil to hot water and inhale the steam for 5–10 minutes. This is especially helpful for blocked noses and chest congestion.

4. Tulsi (Holy Basil) Leaves

Tulsi is known for its medicinal properties and is often used in Ayurveda to treat respiratory infections. Chew a few tulsi leaves or make tulsi tea with honey to relieve cough and strengthen immunity.

5. Saltwater Gargle

A simple saltwater gargle can help soothe a sore throat and kill bacteria. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle 2–3 times a day. This reduces throat irritation and prevents infections from worsening.

6. Garlic

Garlic has antiviral and antibacterial properties that help fight infections. Chewing 1–2 raw garlic cloves or adding garlic to your meals can reduce cold symptoms and support faster recovery.

7. Warm Lemon Water with Honey

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity, while honey soothes the throat. Mix the juice of half a lemon with a teaspoon of honey in warm water and drink it 2–3 times a day. This helps reduce coughing and clears congestion.

Tips for Faster Recovery

Drink plenty of warm fluids like soups, herbal teas, and water.

Rest well to allow your body to recover.

Avoid cold drinks and fried, oily foods that may aggravate symptoms.

Keep your environment warm and humid to reduce nasal irritation.

Cold and cough are common in winter, but these 7 home remedies work effectively and faster than syrups, providing natural relief. Incorporate these remedies into your daily routine to stay healthy and boost your immunity this winter.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)