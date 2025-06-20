From Sunrise To Self-Care: 10 Yoga Poses That Will Change How You Start Your Day

It set the tone for your entire day. Incorporating yoga into your routine not only energises the body but also calms the mind, improves flexibility, and boosts your mood. Just a few minutes of mindful stretching and breathing can do wonders for your physical and mental health.

Here are 10 simple yoga poses you can add to your routine for a refreshing start to the day:-

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

A great grounding pose to begin with. Stand tall with feet together, arms by your sides, and take deep breaths. This posture improves posture, focus, and stability.

2. Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

From standing, bend forward at the hips and let your hands fall towards your toes. This pose stretches the hamstrings, calves, and back, and helps release tension.

3. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Begin in a tabletop position. Alternate between arching your back (Cow) and rounding it (Cat). This gentle flow warms up the spine and improves flexibility.

4. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Push your hips up and back from a tabletop position. This pose stretches the entire body and increases blood flow, helping you feel more awake.

5. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Kneel down and stretch your arms forward, resting your forehead on the mat. This relaxing posture calms the mind and gently stretches the back and shoulders.

6. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie on your stomach, hands under your shoulders, and gently lift your chest. It strengthens the spine and opens up the chest, promoting better breathing.

7. Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I)

Step one foot forward into a lunge while raising your arms overhead. This energizing pose strengthens legs, improves balance, and boosts confidence.

8. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit with your legs extended, and reach forward towards your feet. This pose stretches the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings, and helps reduce stress.

9. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips upward. It strengthens the back, glutes, and legs, and helps relieve fatigue.

10. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

End your practice by lying flat on your back, arms relaxed at your sides, and focus on your breath. It helps your body absorb the benefits of your practice and sets a peaceful tone for your day.

Even a 10–15 minute yoga session can have a lasting impact on your day. You’ll feel more energised, mentally clear, and physically ready to take on challenges. So, roll out your mat, breathe deeply, and refresh your with these revitalizing yoga poses.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)