HEART HEALTH

From Vaping To Non-Stick Pans, Cardiologist Reveals 5 Surprising Habits That Can Protect Your Heart

Daily habits from cooking to drinking can quietly harm your heart. A cardiologist shares five ways to protect it.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Vaping To Non-Stick Pans, Cardiologist Reveals 5 Surprising Habits That Can Protect Your HeartRepresentative image (ANI)

New Delhi: Heart health is more than just exercising regularly or following a healthy diet. Everyday choices, even the seemingly harmless ones, can have a significant impact on your cardiovascular system.

Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and functional medicine expert, shared practical tips on preserving heart health in an Instagram post on August 11. He also highlighted common habits and trends that could be silently harming your heart. Here are his top recommendations:

1. Vaping is Not Harmless

Vaping is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking, especially among Gen Z. Dr Chopra warns otherwise: “Vaping is not better than smoking; in fact, it is worse.”

He points to data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which shows that vaping negatively affects both lung and cardiovascular function, similar to cigarette smoking.

2. Alcohol in Moderation

Weekend or occasional drinking is not risk-free. Dr Chopra recommends limiting alcohol to once or twice a week. “Try to avoid hard liquor; red wine and white wine are better options,” he says.

Moderation is key to avoiding long-term strain on the heart.

3. Rethink Non-Stick Cookware

Non-stick pans may seem convenient, but prolonged use can be harmful. “The layer in the non-stick pan will ultimately break down, although you will not see it happening,” Dr Chopra explains.

The chemicals released over time can negatively affect overall health.

4. Keep Meals to Twice a Day

Fitness trends often promote frequent small meals throughout the day, but Dr Chopra advises restraint. “If I eat 100 times a day or three or six times a day, I am storing fat six times a day. That is why, we say do not eat more than twice,” he advises.

Fewer and balanced meals help maintain healthy weight and support cardiovascular function.

5. Portion Control with Sugar Alternatives

Allulose is marketed as a healthier sugar substitute. While better than regular sugar, Dr Chopra stresses that it is still sugar. Moderation remains essential to prevent added strain on the heart.

(These tips are intended for informational purposes only and do not replace professional medical advice. Individuals with medical conditions should consult their doctor before making any changes to diet or lifestyle.)

