From Warm-Up To Wall Push-Ups: 7 Easy Workouts For Beginners To Stay Fit At Home Using Household Items
Discover 7 beginner-friendly full-body workouts you can do at home using everyday household items. From warm-ups to wall push-ups, get fit without any gym equipment!
Staying fit doesn’t always mean you need expensive gym equipment. In fact, everyday items around your home can double as workout tools! Whether it’s a water bottle, towel, or even a chair, you can get a full-body workout right in your living room.
Here’s a beginner-friendly guide to get you moving:-
Warm-Up (5 Minutes)
Before starting, it’s important to warm up your body:
March in place – 1 minute
Arm circles – 30 seconds forward, 30 seconds backward
Torso twists – 1 minute
Leg swings – 30 seconds per leg
Full-Body Workout Using Household Items
1. Water Bottle Bicep Curls
What you need: A pair of water bottles (filled to your comfort level).
Stand straight, hold a bottle in each hand.
Curl your arms up, keeping your elbows close to your body.
Lower slowly.
Reps: 12–15
2. Towel Row
What you need: A sturdy towel.
Wrap the towel around a closed door handle or a pillar.
Hold the ends of the towel, lean back slightly, and pull yourself toward the door/pillar.
Slowly release.
Reps: 10–12
3. Chair Squats
What you need: A stable chair.
Stand in front of the chair, feet shoulder-width apart.
Lower your body as if sitting, lightly touch the chair, and rise back up.
Reps: 15
4. Water Bottle Shoulder Press
What you need: Two water bottles.
Hold the bottles at shoulder height.
Push them up above your head, then bring them back down slowly.
Reps: 12
5. Towel Hamstring Curl
What you need: A small towel and a smooth floor.
Lie on your back, heels on the towel.
Lift your hips, slide heels toward your glutes, then extend back.
Reps: 12–15
6. Wall Push-Ups
What you need: A wall.
Stand a few feet from a wall, hands on the wall shoulder-width apart.
Lower your chest toward the wall, then push back.
Reps: 12–15
7. Water Bottle Russian Twists
What you need: One water bottle.
Sit on the floor, knees bent, hold the bottle with both hands.
Twist your torso to the left, then right.
Reps: 10–12 per side
Cool Down (5 Minutes)
End your workout with gentle stretches:
Shoulder stretch
Quadriceps stretch
Hamstring stretch
Side bends
Tips for Beginners
Start slow and focus on proper form.
Stay hydrated.
Listen to your body and rest when needed.
Gradually increase reps or weight as you get stronger.
With just towels, bottles, and chairs, you can strengthen your entire body without leaving home. It’s simple, effective, and perfect for beginners.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
