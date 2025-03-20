From Work To Concerts: Ear-Care Tips For Every Lifestyle

The human ear, often overlooked, plays a crucial rule not just in hearing but in shaping how we navigate and connect with the world around us. Neglecting ear health can lead to ear infections, hearing loss and balance disorders that develop considerable impact on communication, productivity and daily activities.

Ear-care tips for every lifestyle and every age group as shared by Raja S., Founder and Managing Director of Hearzap.

Hearing health risks across different lifestyles

● For Office workers, prolonged listening with headphones through the day is a risk that gradually leads to Noise-induced Hearing Loss.

● Exposure to loud music without ear protection can result in permanent hearing loss among concert-goers and music lovers.

● Among parents, the improper use of cotton swabs on a child’s ear, poor hygiene, or too much exposure to noise causes infections in the ear of the child or can lead to damage.

Ear Care tips for every Lifestyle

Whether you are navigating noisy workplaces, sweating it out at the gym, or losing yourself in the energy of live music, proper ear care is essential for protecting your hearing and ensuring overall well-being. Our ears are constantly exposed to different environments, each presenting unique challenges that can impact hearing health.Here are some practical ear care tips tailored to different lifestyles:

● For Office Workers: Turn down the headphone volume to 60% and follow the 60/60 rule: use it at 60% for no more than 60 minutes. Gradual hearing damage can result from being exposed to loud sounds over a period of time, even if it doesn't seem harmful initially. You can use noise-canceling headphones to block out distracting background sounds while allowing you to listen at a lower volume. Alternate between using headphones and speakers to avoid putting a constant strain on your ears. Regular ear check-ups are also a smart way to monitor hearing health over time.

● For concert-goers and music fans: Use earplugs for protection against sound exposure to excessive decibels often present at concerts, clubs, or festivals. High-fidelity earplugs are more beneficial as they lower the levels of hazardous noise without degrading sound quality, and therefore, you are able to experience the full extent of the sound. Keep some distance from the speakers to attenuate the levels of sound. During events, take short breaks in quieter areas and give your ears a chance to recover. Rest your ears for a day or two after attending a loud event to avoid putting them under long-term strain.

● For Parents: The outer ear of children should be gently cleansed using a soft cloth to remove dust and debris. Avoid inserting cotton swabs into the ear canal, as they may inadvertently compact the earwax further or potentially harm the delicate eardrum. Frequent ear tugging, pain or discomfort complaints, or difficulty hearing are some of the infection signs. Be more watchful if your child has a cold or allergy symptoms because these are known to lead to ear infections. Regular check-ups with a pediatrician or ENT specialist will help catch issues early and support healthy hearing development.

● For Seniors: Gradual age-related hearing loss occurs without notice; however, scheduling regular hearing tests is essential to detect the progress early and then manage it. If diagnosed with hearing loss, you can live a much-improved quality of life with help of high-quality hearing aids by maintaining connection with loved ones and engaging in daily activities.Remember to keep hearing aids clean and serviced so that they always perform to their highest capabilities and replace the batteries when needed. Also, protect the hearing by minimising contact with loud environments and using ear protection in loud settings.