FSSAI Warns About Fake Sweet Potatoes: Here's How To Check Purity At Home And Cook 6 Delicious Dishes
FSSAI

FSSAI Warns About Fake Sweet Potatoes: Here’s How To Check Purity At Home And Cook 6 Delicious Dishes

FSSAI has issued a warning about fake sweet potatoes being sold in markets. Learn easy ways to check purity at home and try 6 delicious, healthy dishes made from real sweet potatoes.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Sweet potatoes have become a popular choice in Indian kitchens thanks to their taste, versatility, and impressive health benefits. From breakfast bowls to dinner sides, this nutritious root vegetable fits easily into everyday meals. However, rising demand has also led to a serious concern adulterated or fake sweet potatoes entering the market.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), some sweet potatoes sold in markets may be treated with Rhodamine B, a synthetic dye commonly used in textiles, inks, and laboratories. This chemical is unsafe for human consumption and can cause serious health issues, including organ damage and cancer.

Here’s how you can check sweet potato purity at home, understand its nutritional benefits, and explore easy dishes to include it safely in your diet:-

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Check Sweet Potato Purity at Home

FSSAI recommends a simple at-home test to detect adulteration in sweet potatoes:

Step 1: Take a cotton ball and soak it in water or vegetable oil.

Step 2: Rub the cotton ball on the outer surface of the sweet potato.

Step 3: If the cotton remains unchanged, the sweet potato is safe.

Step 4: If the cotton turns reddish or violet, the sweet potato may be adulterated with harmful dye.

This quick test can help you avoid unsafe produce before cooking.

Nutritional Value of Sweet Potato

As per the USDA, 100 grams of boiled sweet potato contains:-

Calories: 80–86

Carbohydrates: 20.1 g

Sugar: 4.2 g

Dietary fibre: 4 g

Protein: 1.6 g

Fat: 0.1 g

Vitamin A: 709 µg

Vitamin C: 2.4 mg

Potassium: 337 mg

Calcium: 30 mg

This nutrient profile makes sweet potatoes a wholesome and energy-rich food.

Health Benefits of Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are especially rich in vitamin A, which supports eye health and immunity. They also contain powerful antioxidants like anthocyanins and carotenoids, which help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

Studies suggest that these antioxidants may lower the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Purple sweet potatoes, in particular, are believed to support blood sugar regulation by improving glucose metabolism.

Since boiled sweet potatoes have a low glycaemic index, they are considered a better carbohydrate option for blood sugar control. Their high fibre content also supports digestion, feeds healthy gut bacteria, and helps prevent constipation.

6 Easy and Delicious Sweet Potato Dishes

1. Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes can be air-fried, deep-fried, or microwaved for a crunchy and healthy snack.

2. Sweet Potato Stew

Boiled sweet potato pieces cooked in a tangy gravy made with tomato, onion, tamarind, jaggery, and spices.

3. Roasted Sweet Potato

Bite-sized pieces tossed with oil and spices, then roasted until crispy and golden.

4. Honey-Cinnamon Sweet Potato

Boiled sweet potatoes pan-tossed with honey, oil, salt, pepper, and cinnamon for a sweet and savoury snack.

5. Stuffed Sweet Potato

A filling dish where baked sweet potatoes are stuffed with cheese, black beans, corn, and avocado.

6. Loaded Sweet Potato Skin

Air-fried sweet potato skins topped with mashed sweet potato, cheese, bacon, milk, salt, and pepper.

Sweet potatoes are a nutritious and versatile food, but rising adulteration makes it important to stay cautious. By following simple purity checks and choosing trusted sellers, you can safely enjoy their health benefits. Once verified, sweet potatoes can be turned into delicious dishes that are both satisfying and good for your body.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

