Glaucoma myths vs truth: Eye experts bust common myths about the ‘Silent thief of sight’

Glaucoma remains one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness globally and is often referred as the 'silent thief of sight.' It can gradually damage the optic nerve without producing noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Despite its prevalence, people have several misconceptions about it. These misconceptions often prevent individuals from seeking timely help through their eye doctor and increasing the risk of permanent blindness. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the facts associated with Glaucoma, in order to prevent long-term damage and protect eye health. Below, eye experts have revealed some of the most common myths regarding Glaucoma.

Myth 1: Glaucoma only affects the elderly

Truth: "Although it is true that glaucoma is more common among older people, it is by no means limited to that age group. In fact, some people in their 40s and even younger could be suffering from glaucoma," reveals, Dr Rani Menon, Sr Cataract & Glaucoma Surgeon, Dr Rani Menon Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals. "Glaucoma can also be found in other demographic groups such as the very young (ie, children/newborns). In addition, if a person has one or more of the following risk factors: Family history of glaucoma, diabetes, elevated eye pressure, or long-term steroid treatment, his/her chance for developing glaucoma increases," says, Dr Parul Sony, Founder & Director-Opthalmologist, Complete Eye Care, Sector 49, Gurugaon.

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Myth 2: Glaucoma Has Clear Signs

Truth: Dr Parul reveals, "Glaucoma usually progresses in a slow, painless fashion, particularly with open-angle glaucoma (the most common form). In general terms, an affected individual's first noticeable vision loss occurs primarily with peripheral vision and could take quite a bit longer than most people would expect before his/her vision starts to worsen due to glaucoma. Because of this reason, glaucoma certainly lives up to its description as 'the silent thief of vision.' Therefore, regular eye examinations are extremely important to detect glaucoma ago when it is still very treatable.

Dr Rani says, "Glaucoma can occur without any symptoms. Because glaucoma happens gradually and silently, most people are unaware that they have it. This results in significant vision loss before they seek medical attention. Regular eye exams can lead to early detection and prompt treatment."

Myth 3: Glaucoma can be completely cured

Truth: Dr Rani says, "Although glaucoma is asymptomatic, the consequences of untreated glaucoma are life-altering. The most important steps that can be taken are to break down myths and raise awareness about glaucoma." Dr Parul reveals, "Although there is no known cure for glaucoma and any impairment that has already occurred cannot be reclaimed, if diagnosed early, a combination of medication (eye drops), laser treatment, and/or surgical procedures has a high success rate at either preventing future vision loss or reducing the decline of the affected person's vision."

Myth 4: You don't have glaucoma if your vision is clear

Truth: Dr Parul says some people with glaucoma still have good central vision early on because their optic nerve is damaged from glaucoma so slowly at first and because peripheral vision is damaged first. This is why you still need a thorough eye exam even if you think your vision is normal.

Myth 5: Glaucoma can be prevented entirely by changing your diet and getting more exercise

Truth: "While a healthy diet and regular exercise is beneficial for your eyes in general, there are no diets or exercises that will eliminate glaucoma. Glaucoma requires ongoing medical supervision and following your doctor's treatment recommendations. To manage and protect your vision from glaucoma, you need regular pressure checks and examinations of your optic nerve by an eye care specialist," reveals Dr Parul.

The Best Defence is Early Detection

It is essential to separate common myths from medical facts as glaucoma remains widely misunderstood. This is usually due to progression without noticeable symptoms, causing irreversible damage. While Glaucoma cannot be cured, it can effectively be managed by early detection and diagnosis, which is the best way to help maintain and protect long-term vision.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)