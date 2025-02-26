Good Sleep For Good Health: Does Poor Sleep Affect Women More Than Men - What Experts Say

When it comes to good health, the importance of sleep can't be stressed enough. Not just a healthy diet and exercise, for good health, good sleep is very much essential. As experts point out, sleep plays a crucial role in preserving the physical and mental health of human beings as a whole. But lack of sleep can lead to several disorders, with far-reaching effects. Dr Sonal, MD, DM Pulmonary Medicine, Consultant - Pulmonology, Livasa Hospital Mohali, shares, "Many people don't get enough sleep and face hormone imbalance, weakened immunity, poor reproductive and mental health, and cardiovascular issues. Disturbed sleep increases the risk of hypertension, arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), stroke and even heart failure. Insomnia is associated with anger issues, hypertension and coronary artery disease resulting in heart attacks."

Poor Sleep And Its Impact On Women

While poor sleep negatively impacts everyone, women can be at a bigger risk. "Data shows that women are at higher risk of experiencing these ill effects. Insomnia is associated with an 18% higher prevalence of coronary artery calcification in women. Insomnia is more common in women than men. As per studies, women who regularly slept less than five hours a night had a slightly higher risk of heart disease," says Dr Sonal.

The doctor points out that the reason behind this gender disparity is not clear. It can be due to hormonal differences, lifestyle or differences in the metabolism, says Dr Sonal. "According to research, sleep problems and cardiovascular health are strongly associated. Since women are more likely than males to suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnoea the impact of sleep disorders on women’s heart health is also more pronounced," explains Dr Rockey Katheria, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road.

What Is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea, a sleep disorder that causes involuntary stopping and resuming of breathing while you're asleep, leaves your body with insufficient oxygen circulation, says Dr Katheria. "Unusual breathing while sleeping, loud snoring, gasping, extreme daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, memory and concentration issues, and even mood swings like worry and irritability are some of the symptoms of this condition."

Dr Katheria says that chronic or long-standing sleep apnoea is known "to exert excessive strain on the heart particularly the left ventricle forcing it to pump excessively. This raises the risk of excessive blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and potentially heart failure."

Sleep apnea can be suspected based on the presence of symptoms like snoring, nocturnal awakenings, daytime sleepiness, early morning tiredness and forgetfulness, says Dr Sonal. She adds that research has shown that the "occurrence of sleep apnea during pregnancy can have long-term effects on the heart even in the post-pregnancy period."

So how do you know you have sleep apnea? Dr Sonal says, "Sleep disorders are diagnosed by polysomnography i.e. sleep study which can be done either at a designated sleep lab/hospital or even at home. Management of sleep apnea involves the use of a CPAP device (as advised by the physician) and treatment of underlying causes such as obesity, hypothyroidism, nasal polyps, tonsilitis, deviated nasal septum etc."

Insomnia: A Major Health Deterrent

Insomnia is another sleep problem that can have detrimental effects on heart health. "An increased risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure have been linked to trouble getting or staying asleep. Insomnia is also linked with unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as poor eating habits, decreased physical activity, and elevated stress, which are in turn strong risk factors for cardiovascular diseases," says Dr Katheria. He adds, "It's critical to get medical help if you suffer from insomnia or sleep apnoea symptoms. Proper sleep can be restored and heart health can be protected with sleep tests and therapies including CPAP equipment, lifestyle modifications, or even surgery."

How To Avoid Sleep Disorders

Dr Sonal suggests the following measures to avoid sleep disorders:

• Follow a consistent sleep-wake schedule

• Avoid caffeine after noon.

• Exercise regularly to maintain BMI within normal limits.

• Avoid watching TV or using your phone right before bedtime.

• The bed should be in a dark and quiet place.



