Google Isn’t Your Doctor—Experts Warn Against Self-Medicating

Skin issues can look very similar—what seems like a simple rash could be something completely different. If you guess wrong and treat it incorrectly, you might make it worse or delay the proper care you actually need.

Many products you can buy online aren’t regulated properly. Some might contain harmful ingredients or the wrong dosage, putting your health at risk.

Before starting any kind of treatment, especially injections or medications, it’s best to consult a certified dermatologist. What seems like a small issue could have a more complicated cause—and treating it the wrong way could cause lasting harm.

Self-medicating or giving yourself injections might seem like a quick fix, but it can be really risky. Dermatologists strongly warn against it, and here’s why as shared by Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Aesthetic Expert, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Keradis and Medical Director at Aterm Clinics, Kolkata.

The internet is a minefield when it comes to health. Yes, fertility treatments and medical science have never been better — but so has the proliferation of bad advice. Unless you’re on a site you trust (we’re thinking. gov,. edu, or your doctor’s official page) there’s no guarantee the information is reliable. But it’s hard to resist the temptation to Google symptoms.

Haven’t we all been there in the middle of the night, tumbling down that rabbit hole, convinced the headache means something much worse? The fact is, goodness as well as harm lives on the internet. It’s excellent for common-sense health advice, but it can also stoke unwarranted panic or provide false reassurance. A search engine has no clue about your medical history, your allergies, the medications you might take — none of the things a real doctor thinks about before making a diagnosis.

That said, patients who spend the time to educate themselves — on information from reputable sources such as university or government health sites — tend to make better decisions regarding their care. Some doctors even suggest these resources as a complement to their advice.

But here’s the bottom line: The internet can be a helpful starting point, but it’s not a surrogate for a doctor’s expertise. Self-diagnosing can lead to errors, unnecessary anxiety or, worse, delaying treatment that could have made a difference. The good doctor doesn’t just read over search results, but listens, examines, asks questions and runs tests to understand the full picture.

So next time you find yourself tempted to consult Dr. Google, just remember: The best diagnosis comes from an actual conversation with a professional. Your health is worth more than the guess of an algorithm.