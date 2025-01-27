Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claims Life In Maharashtra: What Causes It, Symptoms - Know All About GBS

A sudden spurt in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in India's Maharashtra has raised health concerns with 101 cases being reported from Pune, as of January 26. According to a report in ANI, out of the 101 cases, 81 cases are reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 6 from other parts of the district. The affected individuals include 68 males and 33 females, with 16 patients currently being on ventilators. What caused further worry is the news that a person suspected to be suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome passed away in Maharashtra's Solapur, as per the state's Health Department. What is GBS and what causes the condition? Dr Aditya Gupta, Director- Neurosurgery & Cyberknife, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, shares his insights.

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

GBS is a rare condition wherein the body's defence mechanism fights its nerves. "The person feels weakness in the limbs and legs feel prickly. At times, he/she feels paralysed. The condition could begin with the feeling that the patient can't move easily. This generally occurs following some infection such as flu or some stomach disorder," says Dr Aditya Gupta.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS): Causes And Symptoms

While GBS is often associated with prior viral infections, however, the exact cause is still unknown, says Dr Gupta. He adds, "Though certain vaccinations have been associated with the risk of developing GBS, the benefits of those vaccines in preventing severe infections outweigh the risk for GBS.

The symptoms of GBS include weakness or tingling that begins in the legs and moves to the arms and face, problems in walking or moving, muscle pain, imbalance, and paralysis, says Dr Gupta. "In some cases, people also experience breathing, swallowing, or speaking difficulties. Symptoms tend to develop suddenly and worsen within hours or days," adds Dr Gupta.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Prevention And Cure

Dr Gupta says that GBS cannot be prevented entirely, but the chances of infections that cause it can be minimised. "Good hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing and prevention of contaminated food or water can minimize the risk of infections like Campylobacter. Stay current on vaccinations, and seek immediate medical attention when you have the flu or have stomach-related diseases," says Dr Gupta.

If you develop signs and symptoms of GBS, like weakness, tingling, or even trouble walking, go see a doctor right away. Dr Gupta adds, "The sooner treatment starts, the better. A diagnosis is done through a doctor where tests, including a nerve study or spinal tap, will help identify the cause of your illness. The condition can be treated with immunoglobulin therapy or plasma exchange, which helps prevent the immune system from attacking nerves. Breathing support or physical therapy might also be necessary for more serious cases."