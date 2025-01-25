Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Doctor Shares Symptoms, And Preventions For This Rare Severe Neurological Condition

Pune has reported six new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 73, according to officials. Of these, 47 are men and 26 are women, with 14 patients currently on ventilator support, as reported by PTI.

The Maharashtra State Health Department has intensified efforts to address this sudden rise by forming a Rapid Response Team (RRT). This team is actively investigating the outbreak, which initially included 24 suspected cases reported earlier this week.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is an uncommon but potentially severe neurological condition that has recently been reported in certain areas of Maharashtra. This rare disorder can lead to muscular weakness and paralysis. While its exact cause in the affected regions is under investigation, preliminary (yet unconfirmed), findings suggest contaminated water as a possible source of infections.

Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director, International SOS shares in-detail knowledge about this rare neurological condition called Guillain- Barre Syndrome.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)?

GBS is a rare condition where the immune system gets tricked into attacking peripheral nerves, leading to weakness, numbness, and sometimes paralysis of muscles. Though not contagious, GBS can be life-threatening if it affects the muscles responsible for breathing.

The condition is often the consequence of viral or bacterial infections, with Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in undercooked poultry, which can cause diarrhea, being one of the most common culprits. Other infections linked to GBS include influenza, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, Zika virus and even COVID-19. While GBS can affect anyone, it is more commonly seen in adult men.



Most people with GBS require hospitalization, where they need to be monitored closely. Treatments such as immunotherapy (immunoglobulin or plasma exchange) can help manage the condition, and mechanical ventilation may be necessary in severe cases. Recovery is typically complete but may take several weeks.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Individuals with GBS may experience a range of symptoms, including:

● Muscle-related symptoms: Weakness in the legs that ascends to involve the upper body, difficulty in walking, problems with coordination and maintaining posture, or inability to raise the foot.

● Whole-body symptoms: Fatigue, high blood pressure, or abnormal heart rhythms.

● Other common symptoms: Tingling, numbness or burning sensations in the fingers or toes, weakness of facial muscles, visual disturbances, difficulty speaking or swallowing (choking on saliva), shortness of breath, slow reflexes, and urinary retention.

● Pain: Muscle pain can be another early sign of the condition.

Most affected individuals experience significant weakness within the first two weeks of getting infected.

Tips to Prevent Respiratory and Gastrointestinal Illness

Since GBS is often triggered by infections, taking steps to prevent respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses is crucial. Here are some hygiene tips and precautions:

1. Maintain proper hand hygiene: Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

2. Avoid close contact with sick individuals: Do not share personal items such as towels or eating utensils.

3. Avoid touching your face: Keep your hands clean before touching your face.

4. Choose safe food and water:

Consume food that is freshly cooked and served hot.

Avoid ice, raw fruits, and raw vegetables (including salads). Choose fruits and vegetables you can peel yourself.

5. Seek medical attention early: If you experience any symptoms, consult a healthcare professional promptly.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare but serious condition that requires prompt medical attention. Preventive measures, such as maintaining hygiene and consuming safe food and water, are essential to minimize the risk of infections that may trigger GBS. If you or someone you know experiences symptoms similar to those of GBS, seek immediate medical care to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

By staying informed and vigilant, we can help reduce the impact of GBS and protect our communities.