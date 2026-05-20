Gut health is the new wellness trend, but are you ignoring IBS symptoms?

IBS doesn’t always present dramatically, it can be quite subtle and fluctuate over time. Because of that, people often adapt to it instead of seeking help. They start avoiding certain foods or living around their symptoms without really addressing the issue. These days, people are interested in their gut and ways to keep it healthy. People are paying attention to what they eat and how it affects them. But what doctors are also seeing is that symptoms that need medical attention are sometimes being brushed off as ‘just gut imbalance.’

Bloating & irregular bowel habits shouldn't be ignored

"Patients will come in after trying multiple diets, probiotics, or online recommendations, but they’ve been dealing with ongoing bloating, irregular bowel habits, or abdominal discomfort for months. Those are not things to ignore.

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What’s important is recognising when symptoms are persistent or affecting quality of life. That’s the point where a proper evaluation makes a difference. Not everything is IBS, and even if it is, there are structured ways to manage it. Self-managing without clarity can sometimes make things more complicated,” says Dr Bhuvan Shetty, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Kengeri, Bengaluru

“I think the current conversation around gut health has become a bit oversimplified. There’s this idea that if you just ‘eat clean’ or take the right supplement, everything will fall into place. In reality, the gut is far more complex than that.

IBS symptoms don’t follow a fixed pattern

When it comes to IBS, one of the challenges is that symptoms don’t follow a fixed pattern. Patients may feel fine for a few days and then suddenly have discomfort, urgency, or changes in bowel habits. That unpredictability is often what affects them the most.

What I also try to reassure patients is that IBS, while very real, doesn’t cause permanent damage. It’s closely linked to the gut–brain axis, which is why stress and routine play such a big role. A lot of people delay seeking help or keep making repeated diet changes on their own, which can add to the confusion. I usually encourage a more structured approach, tracking triggers, simplifying the diet, and looking at sleep and stress as well. With the right guidance, most people can get their symptoms under control. It’s less about restriction and more about understanding what works for your body,” says Dr Pavan Reddy Thondapu, HOD Medical Gastroenterology, Arete Hospitals.

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Changing your diet doesn't always help

“One thing I’ve noticed recently is that patients are much more informed, but also sometimes more confused. They come in having tried various gut cleanses, restrictive diets, or over-the-counter products, often without clear guidance.

The problem with that approach is that it can mask or even worsen underlying conditions like IBS. If you keep changing your diet without understanding your triggers, it becomes difficult to identify what’s actually helping and what isn’t.

IBS is not just about digestion

IBS often has a strong gut–brain component. Stress, anxiety, and even daily routines can influence symptoms quite significantly. That’s why treatment isn’t just about food restrictions.

I usually spend time helping patients simplify things. Instead of trying five different approaches at once, we take a more structured route—looking at symptom patterns, making gradual adjustments, and monitoring response.

The goal is to make the condition manageable in a sustainable way. It’s not about chasing a trend—it’s about finding what actually works for that individual over the long term,” says Dr Akash Chaudhary, Clinical Director and Sr Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)