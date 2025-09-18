Gym Equipment vs. Toilet Seats: Study Shows Treadmills, Dumbbells, And Yoga Mats Are Dirtier Than You Think

A recent study has revealed a shocking fact: gym equipment such as treadmills, dumbbells, and yoga mats can harbour more bacteria than toilet seats, putting users at risk of infections.

With more people embracing fitness routines, gyms have become bustling spaces filled with machines and tools designed to help people stay healthy. However, experts warn that around 90% of the bacteria found in gyms can be harmful, making hygiene an essential consideration for anyone who spends long hours exercising.

According to The Times of India, treadmills are the most commonly used gym equipment. Sweat from prolonged workouts often falls onto the machine, and many users place towels on treadmill surfaces to wipe off perspiration. This creates a breeding ground for bacteria, which can lead to skin infections and even pneumonia. People with weaker immunity should ensure treadmills are properly sanitised before use.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dumbbells are another hotspot for germs. Regular handling leaves them covered with bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains that can spread infections. Sanitising dumbbells before use and washing hands thoroughly afterward is highly recommended.

Yoga mats, commonly used in classes and floor exercises, also carry significant bacterial loads. Contact with sweaty bodies makes these mats potential health hazards. To reduce risk, experts suggest bringing your own mat rather than relying on the gym’s shared mats.

Cross trainers are similarly prone to bacterial growth. Hands become sweaty during workouts, providing an ideal environment for germs from previous users. Ab benches are also risky, as sweat from warm-ups and cardio sessions accumulates on the surface, exposing the next user to bacteria.

Pull-up bars are no exception. Sweat and moisture create perfect conditions for bacteria to thrive, increasing the likelihood of infections from shared use.

Tips to Stay Safe in Gyms

To minimise the risk of bacterial exposure, experts recommend:

Sanitising hands and equipment before and after workouts

Bringing and using personal towels

Changing out of sweat-soaked clothes promptly

Wearing gloves when possible

By taking these simple precautions, gym-goers can enjoy their fitness routines while significantly reducing the risk of infections.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)