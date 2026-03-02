Hair transplant myths busted: What you need to know before taking the big step

Hair loss affects millions worldwide, and for many individuals, hair transplantation is regarded as one of the most effective long-term solutions. However, hesitation often arises due to widespread myths and misinformation. In an era where information is easily accessible, understanding the facts is crucial before making a decision.

Myth 1: The Procedure Is Extremely Painful

Dr Pranil More, Director, Fusion Aesthetic Clinic, MD Physician (UKR), FAM, Hair Transplant Surgeon, says, "One of the biggest fears surrounding hair transplantation is pain. In reality, advanced methods such as Sapphire FUE are performed under local anesthesia, ensuring the scalp is fully numbed. Apart from mild discomfort during the administration of anesthesia, the procedure is generally smooth and well-tolerated. Most patients remain relaxed and comfortable throughout."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Myth 2: The Transplanted Hair Won’t Last

Many assume the results are temporary. The truth is that donor hair is usually harvested from areas resistant to DHT, the hormone responsible for pattern baldness. Once implanted, these follicles maintain their genetic resistance and continue to grow naturally for years to come, reveals Dr Pranil.

Myth 3: Results Appear Artificial

Concerns about unnatural results stem from outdated techniques used decades ago. Modern procedures like Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) involve implanting individual follicular units in alignment with natural hair growth patterns. When performed by a skilled surgeon, the outcome is subtle, dense, and indistinguishable from natural hair.

Myth 4: It’s Financially Out of Reach

Dr Pranil says, "Although often perceived as expensive, hair transplantation has become increasingly accessible. Compared to continuous spending on temporary treatments, it represents a one-time, long-term investment in appearance and self-confidence."

Myth 5: Only Men Can Benefit

Hair transplantation is not limited to men. Women experiencing thinning, traction alopecia, or pattern hair loss can also achieve significant improvement through personalised treatment plans.

Dr Vinay Singh, Hair Transplant Surgeon, says, "Hair transplantation today is a highly refined medical procedure rooted in precision, science, and artistry. When performed with proper planning and advanced techniques, it delivers natural-looking, permanent results with minimal discomfort and downtime. The key lies in patient evaluation, realistic expectations, and choosing an experienced surgeon. Hair restoration is not just about regrowth, it’s about restoring confidence safely and responsibly.”

Choosing hair restoration is a personal and transformative decision. With proper evaluation, advanced techniques, and expert hands, achieving natural, lasting results is both safe and attainable today.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)