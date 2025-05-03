Hansal Mehta Drops 10 Kilos, Shares His Secret: Fasting, Zero Alcohol, And THIS — Says 'Old Clothes Are Falling Off!'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his unfiltered storytelling, recently turned the lens inward—this time to tell the real-life story of his 10 kg weight loss. On May 1, Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his physical transformation, attributing his success to a disciplined lifestyle, strength training, and a much-debated medication: Mounjaro.

Mounjaro: The Game-Changer in His Health Regimen

Mounjaro, a Type 2 diabetes medication known for its weight loss benefits, was recommended to Mehta under medical supervision after he observed rising blood sugar levels and an increase in body weight. “I began Mounjaro to address rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range and to manage my steadily increasing weight,” he wrote. It wasn’t a decision made lightly, but it turned out to be a critical one in kickstarting his fitness journey.

Lifestyle Shift: More Than Just a Pill

What sets Hansal's journey apart is that he didn’t rely solely on medication. Alongside Mounjaro, he adopted a holistic transformation that included high-protein meals, drastically reduced sugar and alcohol intake, regular strength training, and strict hydration. The centerpiece of his plan? Intermittent fasting ranging from 14 to 18 hours daily.

The Visible Payoff: Weight Loss and Renewed Energy

“In just a few months, I’m down nearly 10 kilos,” Mehta proudly shared. His leaner frame was evident in the photos he posted. But more importantly, the internal changes were dramatic — improved muscle mass, stabilized blood sugar, decreased insulin resistance, and significantly higher energy levels. “And yes,” he joked, “the old clothes are falling off!”

With the rising popularity of GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro, Hansal took a bold step in confronting the stigma attached to using medical support for weight loss. “There’s unnecessary stigma around these new medications,” he noted. “People who use them often don’t speak about it and falsely attribute their transformation to ambiguous routines.”

Breaking the Silence for the Greater Good

Mehta’s transparency isn’t just about his own journey—it’s about encouraging others. “There’s no shame in taking charge of your health with the tools available to you—especially when done responsibly and under supervision,” he urged his followers. His message is clear: if you’re struggling, talk to a healthcare provider. It could be the start of a life-changing journey.

Under medical guidance, I began Mounjaro to address rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range and to manage my steadily increasing weight. Paired with a committed lifestyle shift—high-protein meals, minimal sugar and alcohol, regular strength training, proper hydration,… pic.twitter.com/R0GnHuEcl7 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 1, 2025

In a world where celebrity transformations are often glossed over or falsely marketed as purely natural, Hansal Mehta’s open admission stands out. By choosing to share the real story behind his transformation, he’s giving others permission to take an honest and medically sound approach to their health.

Mehta signed off with gratitude and inspiration, sharing random pictures from his progress. “I’m on that journey — and I’m genuinely enjoying the ride,” he wrote. For fans and followers, his story is not just relatable, but also empowering: proof that it's never too late to prioritize your health.