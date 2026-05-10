Happy Mother's Day 2026: 10-minute yoga rituals every busy mom can practice daily

Happy Mother's Day 2026: A Mother’s day often begins before everyone else wakes up and continues long after the day ends. She supports her family's needs, takes care of her home, nurtures her children's emotional well-being, and holds her ground and is patient as she manages her work. She feels she has to do everything for others, failing to take care of herself.

"This relentless stress can gradually take a toll on her body and mind. Stress, fatigue, body pain, lack of sleep, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion occur frequently. Many mothers go on doing their jobs while silently carrying the stress and strain of mental and physical responsibility. This imbalance, over time, can decrease energy, peace of mind, and overall wellness," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

How Yoga can alleviate the 'busy mom's' stress

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Yoga is an easy method for connecting with your mother. Just a few minutes of mindful practice daily will help to soothe the mind, enhance blood flow, and bring emotional equilibrium. Yoga is not just a practice of flexibility, it is a practice of mental clarity, inner calmness, and emotional strength.

Simple yoga practices will help mothers to let go of stress, pay attention, and get energised during the day. These practices are designed to balance the body and mind to help them cope with the tasks of everyday life in a more balanced and patient way.

Himalayan Pranam

Pranam is a series of easy yoga postures that are done in rhythmic sequence with breath awareness to the Himalayas. These can be done in a short time, and 11 cycles will fit easily into 10 minutes.

This practice promotes cardiovascular health, enhances circulation, and revives the body. Himalayan Pranam is designed to help women who feel mentally and physically tired, to get their bodies energised and boost stamina. The floating motions loosen up the stiff muscles, enhance the breath, and generate freshness and positivity.

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Healing Walk

Healing Walk has a particular focus on supporting mothers in the perimenopausal years, or those who find themselves feeling weak and fatigued or suffering from lifestyle illnesses. Slow and gentle walking practice with awareness and balanced breathing.

This exercise helps to enhance blood flow around the body and helps maintain healthy blood pressure. It also soothes the body and mind and does not strain any joints. Healing Walk is easy, relaxing, and can be used by mothers who do not like high-intensity physical activity.

Siddha Walk

The mindful walking practice of the Siddha Walk is also referred to as the Infinity Walk or 8-pattern walk. This rhythmic movement assists in the functioning of the abdomen, the lower pelvis, and body coordination.

Abdominal and pelvic health is very important for women, particularly mothers. These areas are slowly stimulated with Siddha Walk to aid digestive, circulatory, and balancing functions. It can be used by young moms and older women. Lightness and calmness of the body can be brought about even after 10 minutes of exercise.

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Siddhohum Kriya

Siddhohum Kriya is a very subtle grounding exercise that helps reconnect with the mother. It is a soft five-step technique to focus inwards and quiet the constant flow of thoughts. Mothers are often involved so much in thinking about others that they forget themselves and their own needs and dreams. Siddhohum Kriya is used to develop emotional balance, mental clarity, and inner stability. A truly simple but profound emotional well-being practice.

A mother does not have to have hours of leisure time to take care of herself. Just a few moments of mindfulness every day can make a difference to her body, mind, and emotions. These simple yoga practices remind all the mamas that it is important to take care of oneself and is not a luxury.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)