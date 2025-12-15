Your breakfast plays a much bigger role in your life than you realise. From your morning energy levels, your mood, to your decision-making skills, your breakfast fuels you throught the day. That's why doctors, fitness trainers and nutrition experts often call it the 'most important meal of the day.'

Hunter Stoler, a New York City–based certified nutrition and health coach, swears by one breakfast he eats almost every day. Known as 'Health with Hunter' on social media, the 25-year-old shares practical nutrition advice with more than 400,000 Instagram followers, and this breakfast is a staple in both his routine and his content.

“Six out of seven days a week, I’m having a yogurt bowl,” Stoler says. “I know it’s balanced, and it works.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to him, this simple habit keeps him full for hours, boosts his fiber intake, and helps him feel consistently good, both mentally and physically.

Why This Breakfast Works So Well

Stoler’s go-to yogurt bowl is rich in protein and fiber, two nutrients many people don’t get enough of. Research shows that fewer than 10% of US adults meet their daily fiber requirements, a gap that can affect digestion, blood sugar control, and overall health.

“This breakfast sets me up for success,” Stoler explains. “I feel satisfied, energized, and not reaching for snacks an hour later.”

Inside Health With Hunter’s Daily Yogurt Bowl

Nearly every morning, Stoler mixes together the same core ingredients:

1. Non-fat Greek yogurt

2. Half a serving of protein powder

3. Frozen organic wild blueberries

4. A healthy cereal or granola

5. Spices like cinnamon, pumpkin spice, or even a pinch of salt

“There’s flexibility in the ingredients, but the structure stays the same,” he says.

The protein from Greek yogurt and protein powder supports muscle health and keeps hunger at bay, while blueberries and whole grains contribute fiber and antioxidants. Blueberries, in particular, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and potential benefits for brain health.

“That balance of protein and fiber is what keeps me full and satisfied for hours,” Stoler adds.

His Other High-Protein Breakfast Staples

While the yogurt bowl is his daily favorite, Stoler rotates a few other options depending on his mood.

One popular alternative is overnight oats, made by soaking glyphosate-free oats in almond or whole milk with a scoop of protein powder. Left in the fridge overnight, the oats are ready by morning and can be topped with fruit, nut butter, cinnamon, or even extra Greek yogurt for added protein.

On days he wants something warm, Stoler opts for high-fiber toast, topped with scrambled eggs and avocado for a savory twist, or yogurt and fruit for a sweet version.

“The opportunities are endless,” he says. “What really matters is having a solid structure, with room to adjust based on your taste and cravings.”

For Stoler, that balance is the real secret behind a breakfast that fuels his day, every single morning.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)