Health Exclusive: Why women nutritional needs change with age: From periods, hormonal changes to menopause

Women’s nutritional needs shift as per their age mainly because of changes in hormones, metabolism, fertility, and bone health. The 20's are for building our body, the 30's are for balancing hormones and metabolism. The 40's are for protecting bones and muscle.

In our 30's, the metabolism starts slowing down slightly due to lack of sleep, stress and not eating meals at the same time daily. As a result, diseases like PCOS, PCOD crop up. In our 40's, perimenopause begins. Risk of weight gain, belly fat, bone loss, mood swings increases. Nutritionist Sonia bakshi and Founder DtF shares with us why women need different nutrition levels at every stage in life.

During our 20's and 30's, the following are needed by the body :

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Folate and Folic Acid

Folate and folic acid should be a priority in a healthy diet for women, especially since our intake years before pregnancy may affect our fertility.

Legumes, bananas, beets, beans and dark leafy greens like spinach are good sources. Folic acid is also found in vitamins and fortified foods such as rice, wheat, bread and pasta.

Iron

Iron plays a crucial role in helping our red blood cells transport oxygen to the tissues in our body. During childbearing years, a woman may need to consume more iron to make up for what's lost during menstruation. And during pregnancy, the amount of blood in a woman's body can increase by about 50 percent, boosting iron needs significantly.

Good sources are Lentils, brown rice, meat, nuts, white beans, dark leafy greens and tofu.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids promote brain health at every stage of life and are a key part of a healthy diet for women. For pregnant and breastfeeding moms, it's critical to a child's cognitive development, too.

Fatty fish, fortified milk, eggs, flaxseed, walnuts and soybeans are excellent sources.

During our 40's body needs Protein, Vitamin B 12 and Calcium.

Protein

Around age 40, muscle mass starts reducing, so, protein is key to building and repairing muscle for sustainable energy and quick recovery from injuries or illnesses.

Women should aim for 50 grams of protein every day along with cardio and strength training exercises.

Fish, chicken, eggs, paneer, tofu, dal, Rajma, Chana, Chole, lobhia etc are good sources of protein.

Vitamin B12

Deficiency can lead to fatigue anemia, brain fog, hair fall skin issues etc. Sources are Meat, eggs and milk.

Calcium

Calcium is needed to strengthen our bones and to help prevent osteoporosis or to slow the loss of bone density.

Dairy products, lentils, beans, sesame seeds, fruits such as orange, guava, papaya and soybeans are good sources.

Smiita Krishna, Functional Nutritionist & Health Coach said, "Women have always been given generic nutrition advice as if their bodies do not change as they age, as if we remain metabolically identical in our 20s or our 30s or even in 40s. But any woman who has lived through these decades would know that it does not work the same way for different age groups."

In the 20s, the body forgives easily. The metabolism is forgiving, and hormones are robust. Estrogen is plenty and keeps bones strong, recovery is easier and the body handles irregular schedules just fine. Even if everything looks fine on the surface, the nutritional debt accumulates. In my younger clients, I see a pattern of skipped meals, low protein and a diet heavy on ultra-processed foods. Frequent dieting and caffeine dependence are also common. Nutritional deficiencies such as iron, etc., are common too, in young Indian women. In our 20s, I believe the focus should be building on reserves - protein, calcium, iron, B-vitamins, healthy fats etc. These support thyroid function, menstrual & hormonal health and long-term energy stability.

By the time 30 rolls around, women are building careers, managing relationships and starting families. Sleep becomes fragmented, and stress hormones begin interacting with metabolism. This is exactly where women who have no past symptoms start experiencing fatigue, mid-day energy crashes and erratic menstrual patterns, including stronger PMS. In this phase, ideally, the nutrition should shift toward stable blood sugar levels, adequate micronutrients and gut health rather than simply focusing on calories and weight management alone.

Then comes our 40s. This point comes a shock to many women. Perimenopause and even menopause bring so much confusion and hormonal shifts. We lose muscle mass quicker, estrogen starts dropping and insulin sensitivity declines. Belly fat accumulates and sleep gets disrupted even if we have been sound sleepers all our lives. At this stage, nutrition becomes more strategic and mindful. Prioritising protein and fibre would be good start and nutrients such as Vitamin D, Omega-3 and magnesium etc need extra support. I have my female clients in 40s often tell me that they eat and do things exactly the same, but the body reacts differently now in 40s.

I believe women do not need the same food strategy throughout their lives. As our bodies evolve so should our nutrition. Nutrition should strategically align with our hormonal health, and feeling stronger with a clear brain and a calmer nervous system should be our top priority, always.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)