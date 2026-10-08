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Heart attack or cardiac arrest? Cardiologists explain the difference after Nana Patekar's demise

CPR maintains some blood flow to the brain and other vital organs until the heart rhythm can be restored with defibrillation or advanced medical treatment.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Heart attack or cardiac arrest? Cardiologists explain the difference after Nana Patekar's demise

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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