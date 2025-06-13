Heart Failure Isn’t Always A Heart Problem: The Hidden Triggers In Your Body That Could Be Killing You

When we hear "heart failure," we usually think of clogged arteries, weakened heart muscles, or prior heart attacks. While these are the most common causes, heart failure (HF) may not necessarily originate in the heart. Many non-cardiac diseases directly or indirectly cause HF, and if they are neglected, it can prove deadly.

Heart Failure (HF) strikes approximately 2–3% of the world's population and results in more than 1.8 million hospitalizations annually in India alone. It is a condition in which the heart is unable to pump blood adequately to meet the body's needs. But less well known is that organs such as the lungs, kidneys, thyroid, and even your gut and immune system can initiate a chain of events that leads to heart failure.

Hidden triggers that affect the heart as shared by Dr Chetan Rathi, Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, Hrudayam Clinic, Nagpur



1. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD):

Kidneys and heart have a close relationship. When kidneys are unable to filter out waste products properly, it results in fluid overload and hypertension, which puts an enormous strain on the heart. This disorder, commonly referred to as cardiorenal syndrome, is an important risk factor for HF.

2. Thyroid Disorders:

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can change heart rhythm, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, which over time can cause heart failure.

3. Severe Anaemia:

In anaemia, the blood does not have sufficient healthy red cells to transport oxygen. The heart compensates for the lack of oxygen by working faster, which over time can weaken the heart muscle and result in high-output heart failure.

4. Sleep Apnea:

The condition results in pauses in breathing during sleep, reducing oxygen levels and making the heart pump harder. This can enlarge the heart over time and increase risk for failure.

5. Autoimmune Diseases:

Rheumatoid arthritis and lupus result in prolonged inflammation, which can impair blood vessels and heart tissue, making heart failure more likely—even in younger people.

6. Unhealthy Gut Flora:

An imbalance in gut microbiome can contribute to systemic inflammation and metabolic disease, both of which are associated with greater risks of heart disease and heart failure.

7. Liver Disease:

Cirrhosis and chronic liver conditions can lead to fluid buildup within the abdomen and chest, secondarily impacting heart function and blood flow.



Management of Heart Failure

Treatment of heart failure is not just about treating the heart; it is about treating the entire body. Treatment of underlying conditions such as kidney disease, thyroid disturbances, or autoimmune diseases is necessary to arrest the progression of HF and enhance quality of life.

More advanced surgical treatments like Valve Replacement, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT), and Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) are usually employed if the heart is significantly weakened. These procedures assist the heart in pumping better, alleviate symptoms, and decrease hospitalization risk.

But avoiding getting to this point can be done by managing undercover triggers early on. Routine health checks, blood tests, and specialist consultations can identify non-cardiac conditions before they affect the heart. Using a multidisciplinary treatment approach—integrated cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, and internal medicine—is usually the most important factor.