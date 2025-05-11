Heartfelt Nutrition: What Every Mom Should Eat For A Stronger Heart

Between planning meals for the family, juggling professional responsibilities, and ensuring everyone else is healthy, most mothers rarely stop to ask—"Am I taking care of my own heart?" The truth is, heart disease doesn’t knock with warning signs, especially for women. In fact, studies show that cardiovascular disease is now the leading cause of death among Indian women, often striking quietly, particularly after the age of 40.

Hormonal changes post-menopause, rising stress levels, sedentary routines, and poor dietary habits are key contributors. But the good news is that a healthy heart is well within reach—starting with a balanced plate.

Here’s what every mom needs to know about nourishing her heart as shared by Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic surgeon and Surgical lead, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, and why eating right isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.

1. Go whole with grains

Refined carbohydrates like white rice and maida offer little nutritional value and raise blood sugar levels. Instead, choose whole grains such as brown rice, oats, barley, jowar, and bajra. These fibre-rich foods help lower bad cholesterol (LDL), reduce inflammation, and support digestion. Including two servings a day of these grains can significantly improve heart health over time.

2. Pack the plate with plants

Vegetables and fruits are nature’s best defence against heart disease. Leafy greens like spinach and methi are high in potassium and magnesium, which help control blood pressure. Beets, carrots, tomatoes, and bell peppers are rich in antioxidants that reduce artery inflammation. Add colourful fruits like pomegranates, oranges, and berries to the mix—they support blood vessel flexibility and reduce oxidative stress.

Aim for at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. Keep it simple: a bowl of salad at lunch, a fruit bowl for mid-evening, and extra veggies in curries or dals.

3. Include heart-healthy fats

Not all fats are harmful. In fact, healthy fats are essential for hormonal balance and heart protection. Nuts and seeds—especially walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, and chia—are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, known to reduce triglycerides and improve heart rhythm. Swap out ghee-laden meals for cooking oils like mustard oil or olive oil, in moderation. For non-vegetarian diets, fish like salmon and sardines are excellent options.

4. Prioritise protein

Most women, especially after 40, don’t get enough protein. That impacts not only muscle mass but also heart strength. Lentils, beans, low-fat dairy, tofu, eggs, and lean meats are all excellent protein sources. Try to include one protein-rich food in every main meal—be it dal-chawal, paneer with roti, or curd with paratha.

5. Keep salt and sugar in check

Packaged snacks, bakery items, and even homemade pickles can be silent contributors to high blood pressure and heart disease. According to the WHO, salt intake should be limited to less than 5 grams a day. Similarly, sugar consumption—especially from colas, mithai, and processed cereals—should be kept minimal. Natural sweeteners like jaggery or fruit are better alternatives, but even these should be eaten in moderation.

6. Don’t forget the basics: Water and sleep

Good nutrition works best when supported by hydration and rest. Drink at least 7–8 glasses of water daily to help maintain blood flow and flush out toxins. Combine that with 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep, and your heart will thank you.