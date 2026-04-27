Heatwave alert: Doctors warn of serious health risks affecting heart, kidneys, skin and reproductive health

India is currently reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures rising far above normal levels and disrupting daily life. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of the country recorded temperatures between 40–45°C on Saturday, barring the Western Himalayan region, Northeast India, and the West Coast.

The national capital, Delhi, recorded a scorching 44.5°C, significantly above the seasonal average. What makes this more concerning is the timing. Heatwave conditions are typically expected in May and June, making their arrival in late April highly unusual.

There is little relief in sight, with Delhi expected to continue witnessing maximum temperatures between 42-44°C, around 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

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Regions Likely to Face Heatwave Conditions

Several parts of the country are expected to remain under heatwave stress:

Northwest India: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha

Southern Regions: Kerala and Mahe

When is a heatwave officially declared?

A heatwave is officially declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and remains 4.5 to 6.4°C above the seasonal average.

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Doctors Warn of Rising Health Risks

Amid the rising temperatures, medical experts are issuing strong warnings about the growing health risks associated with prolonged heat exposure. From heart and kidney stress to skin and reproductive health concerns, the impact is widespread.

Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, says, “People often underestimate how dangerous prolonged heat exposure can be. The body’s continuous exposure can result in heat exhaustion and heatstroke and also exacerbate pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension, cardiac problems, and breathing difficulties. This is particularly the case among older people, young children, and outdoor workers."

Warm Nights Add to Health Concerns

One of the major concerns this year is the rise in nighttime temperatures, which prevents the body from recovering.

Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Consultant Physician – Palliative Care and Geriatrics, explains, “Warm nights are a serious concern because the body depends on cooler temperatures to rest and repair. When that does not happen, it leads to poor sleep, constant fatigue, and a higher risk of heat-related illnesses.”

She adds that prolonged exposure to heat can weaken immunity and increase vulnerability to infections and other health issues.

Impact on Women’s Reproductive Health

Experts note that extreme heat is also affecting hormonal balance in women.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist and IVF expert, says, “During extreme heat conditions, we see women coming in with complaints of irregular menstrual cycles, delayed periods, and worsening symptoms of conditions like PCOS. The body’s hormonal system is extremely sensitive to environmental stress.”

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Rising Concerns Around Fertility

Heat is increasingly being linked to fertility challenges.

Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist & IVF Specialist, highlights, “The steady rise in temperature across Delhi is not just an environmental concern but a reproductive health issue. We are seeing extreme heat during summer months for the last couple of years. This is making pregnancy more challenging for some women due to poor egg quality and implantation difficulties."

Men’s reproductive health is also affected. Dr Vineet Malhotra explains, “Rising temperatures are a serious but often overlooked risk factor for male infertility. The testicles need a cooler environment compared to the body to function properly in producing sperm. Any slight increase can affect their numbers and quality. When exposed to hot temperatures over an extended period of time, especially in urban areas, there is an increase in low-quality sperms, genetic mutations, and infertility in men.”

Skin Problems on the Rise

Dermatologists are seeing a surge in heat-related skin issues during this period.

Dr Gagana B. Gopal notes, “The excessive heat and sweat experienced during summer can trigger various skin concerns such as heat rash, sunburn, fungal infections, acne flare-ups, tanning, pigmentation, and dehydration-related skin damage. Many individuals tend to overlook minor symptoms like rashes, irritation, or unusual breakouts, assuming they will resolve on their own, but these conditions can escalate quickly if left untreated. Using unsupervised home remedies can do more harm than help. Proper skin protection through hydration, sun protection, breathable clothing, and timely medical attention is essential during such weather conditions. For those dealing with persistent pigmentation, acne scars, tanning, or other heat-related skin concerns, consulting a dermatologist for appropriate aesthetic dermatology treatments such as medical facials, chemical peels, laser therapies, or skin rejuvenation procedures can also help restore and maintain healthy skin”

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Kidney Health and Dehydration Risks

Doctors are also warning about the impact of dehydration on kidney function.

Dr Charu Dutt Arora says, “When the body consistently loses fluids, but there are insufficient levels of fluid replacement, the kidneys become strained directly. There are more cases now being reported of kidney stones and kidney infections as a result of dehydration. Maintaining hydration is one of the easiest and most important things to maintain health during heatwaves. Heat stress also leads to electrolyte imbalances, particularly sodium and potassium depletion, which can impair neuromuscular function and further aggravate underlying renal and metabolic conditions.”

Precautions and Growing Concern

With travel advisories in place, experts urge people to avoid unnecessary exposure during peak afternoon hours. Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and limiting sun exposure are key preventive measures.

“Simple precautions like drinking enough water, wearing light clothing, and avoiding direct sunlight can go a long way in preventing serious health issues. The key is to be aware and act early,” says Dr Vikramjeet.

As heatwaves grow in both intensity and frequency, experts emphasise a shift in perception: “Heat is no longer a mere matter of weather but a health hazard affecting many body systems.”

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)