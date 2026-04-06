Heatwaves and Health: Who is most at risk and how to stay safe

As heat waves are becoming more common and severe, the health consequences of these events have become a major public health issue. Although heat can be dangerous for all people, some populations, including senior citizens, children, those working outdoors, and patients with specific medical conditions, are more likely to suffer harm. Dr Trinanjan Basu, HOD & Sr Consultant, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali shared his inputs with Zee News Digital.

This is particularly dangerous for certain groups such as older people, children, outdoor workers, and those suffering from chronic conditions. Cancer patients undergoing treatment for their conditions are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat conditions since their bodies are already weakened by physiological stress. Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or hormone therapy compromise the immune system, decrease energy levels, and compromise the body's ability to maintain a normal temperature."

Additionally, some drugs used in cancer therapy and their side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and sweating increase the risk of dehydration during a heatwave. Cancer patients with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, kidney problems, or anemia are particularly at risk. If the body is unable to maintain its normal temperature, this results in heat exhaustion or even heatstroke.

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Some of the common signs that should not be ignored include dizziness, excessive fatigue, headaches, confusion, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps, and reduced urination. These signs may be due to dehydration and heat stress. Preventive measures are very crucial in keeping one safe from extreme heat conditions. Drinking a lot of water, staying in cool places during peak afternoon hours, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, and staying in cool and well-ventilated places can help one avoid heat-related illnesses.

Heatwaves impacting metabolic disease

Dr Vimal Pahuja, MD, Associate Director, Internal Medicine & Metabolic Physician, Diabetes & Weight Management Clinic, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai told us how such heatwaves can also have a major impact on people who are suffering from various metabolic disorders like diabetes, as they put additional pressure on the body. During heatwaves, the body releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can cause unexpected changes in the levels of blood sugar.

Dehydration of the body can also be one of the major problems that can be caused by heatwaves. When the body loses fluids due to sweating and does not receive proper hydration, the concentration of the blood increases, which can lead to high levels of blood sugar. At the same time, the body can also absorb more insulin, especially if the person has diabetes, due to the high temperatures, leading to low levels of blood sugar.

As the symptoms of dizziness, weakness, and confusion may be similar to those of heat exhaustion, it becomes essential for diabetic patients to be more cautious. By regularly monitoring their blood glucose levels, they can be protected from potential complications that may arise due to extreme heat conditions. Some lifestyle changes that can help to cope with heatwaves include drinking enough water throughout the day, avoiding drinks that contain caffeine and sugar, and preferring lighter meals that can be easily digested. In addition, it becomes essential to store medicines like insulin in the right environment, as extreme heat can reduce their efficiency. By taking the necessary precautions and advice, patients can take measures to be safe from potential health hazards.

(This article is based on inputs provided by experts consulted. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions)