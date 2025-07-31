Herbal Tea Vs Kadha: Which Is The Healthier And More Effective Drink For Immunity During Monsoon

The monsoon brings refreshing rains, but also a host of seasonal illnesses like colds, coughs, and digestion troubles. That’s why many turn to traditional immunity-boosting drinks to stay healthy. Two of the most popular options are herbal tea and kadha. While both are packed with healing herbs and spices, they serve different purposes.

Let’s explore which one is the better choice for you this rainy season:-

What Is Herbal Tea?

Herbal tea is a blend of dried flowers, leaves, seeds, or roots steeped in hot water. Unlike regular tea, it’s caffeine-free and often includes ingredients like tulsi, chamomile, ginger, lemongrass, peppermint, or fennel. It’s soothing, aromatic, and helps with relaxation, digestion, and mild detoxification.

What Is Kadha?

Kadha is a traditional Ayurvedic decoction made by boiling water with herbs and spices such as black pepper, cloves, cinnamon, tulsi, giloy, ginger, and turmeric. It’s typically more intense than herbal tea and is used specifically for boosting immunity and treating symptoms like sore throat, cough, and congestion.

Benefits of Herbal Tea in Monsoon:-

Improves digestion, which is often weakened during the rainy season.

Acts as a mild detox for the body.

Reduces stress and anxiety.

Soothes the stomach and helps with bloating or acidity.

Benefits of Kadha in Monsoon:-

Strengthens immunity and fights off infections.

Clears congestion and supports respiratory health.

Reduces inflammation and body aches.

Acts as a natural remedy for fever, cough, and sore throat.

Key Differences Between Herbal Tea and Kadha

Herbal tea and kadha differ significantly in taste, purpose, and composition. Herbal tea is known for its mild and soothing flavour, making it an excellent choice for daily wellness and relaxation.

It is typically made from flowers, leaves, and gentle herbs such as chamomile, peppermint, tulsi, or lemongrass. This calming beverage supports digestion, reduces stress, and can be enjoyed regularly as part of a healthy routine.

On the other hand, kadha has a strong, bitter, and spicy taste, as it is made by boiling potent ingredients like roots, barks, and spices—including black pepper, ginger, turmeric, and cloves. Kadha is more therapeutic and healing in nature.

It is best consumed during illness or when you need an immune boost, especially to fight colds, sore throats, and seasonal infections. While herbal tea is more about daily balance and comfort, kadha is a powerful remedy aimed at restoring health and vitality during times of need.

Which One Should You Choose in the Monsoon?

If you’re looking for a daily comforting drink to stay light, calm, and relaxed — herbal tea is your go-to.

If you feel under the weather, have a sore throat, or want a preventive shield against seasonal viruses — go for kadha.

For best results, you can alternate between both based on your body’s needs.

Both herbal tea and kadha offer powerful benefits during the monsoon. Herbal teas are ideal for regular hydration and relaxation, while kadhas are your rescue remedy when immunity needs a boost. Listen to your body, choose wisely, and stay warm, healthy, and happy this rainy season!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)