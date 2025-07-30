Here’s What Happens If You Swap Your Morning Coffee With Lemon And Clove Water

For many, morning coffee is more than just about the caffeine kick to get them going, its about routine and comfort. But if you’re looking for something lighter, caffeine-free, and good for your health, then lemon and clove water is definitely worth trying. It’s simple and inexpensive and it actually comes with a few real benefits.

Benefits of Consuming Lemon and Clove Water Daily:

1. Boosts Immunity

Cloves contain antimicrobial properties, and lemon adds vitamin C. Together, they help your immune system stay a bit more resilient, especially during weather changes or flu season.

2. Supports Digestion

Cloves helps your gut wake up gently due your its digestive enzymes. Lemon’s natural acidity encourages your stomach to get going after a night of sleep, without the acidity spike some people experience with coffee.

3. May Help With Weight Management

It isn’t a miracle drink, but swapping out a calorie such as heavy milk coffee or sugary tea for lemon and clove water can reduce your daily calorie intake. It also helps you stay hydrated where a cup of coffee might do the opposite.

4. Antioxidant Benefits

Both lemon and clove are naturally rich in antioxidants due to the presence of vitamin C in lemon and eugenol in cloves. Over time, these compounds help boost immunity and fight inflammation, which can support better skin and overall health.

5. Promotes Oral Health

Clove’s antibacterial properties can help reduce harmful bacteria in your mouth, reduce gum inflammation, relief tooth ache and naturally freshen your breath.

ALSO READ | ABC Juice: 5 Amazing Benefits Of This Nutrient-Rich Blend For A Healthier You

How to prepare Lemon and Clove Water:

1. Heat a cup of water until it’s warm (not boiling).

2. Add 2–3 whole cloves.

3. Squeeze in the juice of half a lemon.

4. Let it sit for about a minute, then drink it warm on an empty stomach.

The Bottom Line

Coffee itself isn’t “bad” for your health and does come with its own benefits too. Lemon and clove water could work as an occasional reset or lighter alternative, rather than a permanent replacement. It won’t give you the same caffeine kick as coffee, but it offers its own quiet set of health perks, from boosting your immunity to promoting your oral health.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)