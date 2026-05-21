Hidden signs of dehydration in kids during summer that parents often ignore

For kids, summer means vacations, outdoor play, sports camps and long hours in the sun. Parents often focus on sunscreen and summer infections, but dehydration, a common health risk is frequently overlooked. Children lose fluids faster than adults and may not always recognise or express thirst in time. By the time a child says “I’m thirsty,” dehydration may have already begun.

Signs of dehydration in kids

"Many parents assume dehydration only means extreme thirst or fainting, but the early warning signs are often subtle. A child who suddenly becomes unusually cranky, tired, or less playful may simply be dehydrated. If a normally active child wants to sit down repeatedly during play, appears weak, or becomes irritable for no obvious reason, fluid loss should be considered," says Dr Vivek Jain, senior director and unit head, paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

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Dr Jain reveals, "Another commonly missed sign is reduced urination. If a child is passing urine less frequently or the urine appears darker yellow than usual, it can indicate inadequate hydration. In infants, fewer wet diapers than normal should immediately alert parents. Dry lips, sticky mouth, fewer tears while crying, and sunken eyes are also warning signs that are often ignored."

During summer, dehydration can happen quickly because children are constantly running, sweating, and distracted by play. Many do not pause to drink water unless reminded. He says children participating in sports are at even higher risk, especially during the afternoon heat. Headache, dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, muscle cramps, or poor concentration during activity may signal dehydration and overheating.

When should parents be extra cautious?

Dr Jain says, "Parents should be extra cautious if the child has fever, vomiting or loose motions during summer, as illness increases fluid loss rapidly. In such situations, dehydration may become serious within hours, especially in toddlers and infants."

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Encourage water breaks every 20-30 minutes

Prevention is simple but requires consistency. Offer water regularly instead of waiting for the child to ask. Encourage water breaks every 20-30 minutes during outdoor activity. Include hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, curd, and coconut water (where suitable). Dress children in light clothing and avoid strenuous outdoor play during peak afternoon heat.

Seek immediate medical attention if the child is extremely sleepy, unable to drink, vomiting repeatedly, confused, or not passing urine for several hours. Severe dehydration is a medical emergency. Summer should be a season of fun, not fatigue and illness. If parents learn to spot these early, often-missed signs, dehydration can be prevented before it becomes dangerous.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)