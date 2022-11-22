High blood sugar: 3 diabetes-friendly dinner recipes that you should try!

Diabetes menu: Do you stay away from your favourite food because you have diabetes and feel that healthy food cannot be tasty? Having diabetes does not mean you cannot enjoy delicious meals. Planning the necessary steps as part of preventative measures and lifestyle changes to control high blood sugar levels is essential. Food plays an important role in regulating blood sugar levels, it is vital for people with diabetes to look into their diet and pay attention to what they eat when they eat, and plan the meals accordingly. To manage diabetes, one needs to be equally vigilant and watch daily intake.



Here are some delectable recipes shared by Pratibha Sharma, Certified Health and Wellness Coach of Fast&Up that will help you meet your goals and satisfy you, no matter which season it is:

Mexican Vegetable Salad

Ingredients

For dressing:

- Extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp

- Fresh coriander roughly chopped

- Minced garlic 2 cloves

- Oregano 2 tsp

- Lemon juice 3 tbsp

- Cumin powder 3/4th tsp

- Chili flakes 1/4th tsp



For salad:



- Lettuce 200 gm

- Tomatoes 3/4

- Corn 1/4 cup

- Kidney beans 1/2 cup boiled

- Bell peppers 2 small sized



Steps:



- In a glass, add olive oil, coriander, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, cumin powder, and chili flakes and whisk them well.

- Chop lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and boiled kidney beans. Add dressing and toss the ingredients.

- The delicious Mexican Salad is ready to be served.

Stir Fry Tofu

Ingredients:

- Olive oil - 2 tbsp

- Tofu - 200 gm

- Soy Sauce - 1 tbsp

- Broccoli - 1 cup

- Mushroom - 8 to 10 buttoned mushroom

- Sesame Seeds - 2 tsp

- Brown Rice cooked - 120 gm

Steps



- In a skillet, take olive oil.

- Add tofu, and saute until golden brown.

- Add some soy sauce and saute for a minute.

- Now add broccoli, mushroom, and some soy sauce and saute for a few more minutes.

- Put sesame seeds.



Your tofu is ready to be served over brown rice.

Zucchini Basil Noodles

Ingredients:



- Zucchini 2

- Olive oil 2 tbsp

- Garlic 1 clove

- Tomato 1

- Chili Flakes 1/4th tsp

- Salt and pepper as per taste

- Fresh basil 1 cup



Steps



- Spiralize the zucchini.

- In a skillet, heat the olive oil and saute spiralized zucchini

- Add garlic and toss in sliced tomatoes for a minute

- Add chili flakes, salt, and pepper, and toss well

- Sprinkle on torn fresh basil and twirl!

Italian Vegetable Minestrone Soup

Ingredients



- Olive oil- 2 tbsp

- Onion - 1, chopped

- Carrot 1, cubed

- Celery handful

- Tomato paste 2 tbsp

- Salt and black pepper as per taste

- Garlic 1 clove

- Oregano 1 tsp

- Thyme 1/4th tsp

- Bay leaves 1

- Chili flakes 1/4th tsp



Steps



- Warm some olive oil in a pot

- Add chopped onion, carrot, celery, tomato paste, and a pinch of salt.

- Cook for 7-10 minutes

- Add garlic, oregano and thyme. Stir for 2 minutes

- Add the salt, bay leaves, and chili flakes.

- Season with black pepper. Serve hot.



Enjoy nutritious and delicious dinners all week with these diabetic-friendly recipes. The best part is that even the non-diabetic members of your family will love this!

