High Blood Sugar: 7 Everyday Habits That Increase Diabetes Risk

Diabetes risk: Diabetes and high blood sugar can have a negative impact on our life in numerous ways. It may cause significant health problems. Poor lifestyle decisions can also cause diabetes, even though it shares certain genetic factors with most diseases. Several routine activities that we may not even consider can increase the amount of insulin in our blood.

Your lifestyle has a significant impact on your risk of acquiring diabetes, in addition to factors like age and family history. The extent to which a few regular habits might increase your risk may astound you.

Keep reading to find out which factors are most important and how to avoid danger.

1. Skipping breakfast

The risk of developing diabetes is higher for people who skip breakfast than for those who eat oatmeal or eggs at a table. It seems that those who eat breakfast were able to maintain a lower body mass index, not the meal itself (BMI).

2. Sitting for longer than 30 minutes at a stretch

You are aware that being active regularly is essential to prevent a diabetes diagnosis. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) advises everyone to get up every 30 minutes and engage in some type of modest exercise, even those who do not have diabetes.

3. Drinking more than a glass of wine or two daily

Although there is insufficient evidence, moderate alcohol consumption may lower your chance of developing diabetes. Alcoholism can cause the pancreas to become chronically inflamed, which might affect the pancreas' capacity to release insulin and possibly cause diabetes.

4. Getting too little sleep

Not the occasional episode of insomnia causes damage. Chronic sleep loss that occurs night after night increases your risk of developing diabetes. Your hormone levels may become out of whack as a result of persistent sleep loss, and the body may generate more stress hormones like cortisol, which raise blood sugar.

Also Read: High blood sugar: 7 herbs to add to your diet to manage diabetes

5. Smoking

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smokers have a 30 to 40% higher chance of developing diabetes than non-smokers, and heavy smokers are considerably more at risk.

6. Eating processed foods

Many cereals, deli meats, and microwaveable meals are examples of highly processed foods that have long been associated with an elevated risk of cancer, depression, and cardiovascular disease. Higher calorie intake and more highly processed meals are likely to be correlated. Overeating causes weight gain, which raises the chance of developing insulin resistance.

7. Lacking quality connections

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that being away from loved ones for an extended period of time may be difficult. Researchers claim that emphasising the quality of social ties rather than the quantity may help reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes, though they are unsure exactly why.

Also Read: Health Benefits of Almonds: 7 Reasons Almonds Should be a Must in Your Morning Routine

Diabetes prevention: 5 tips for taking control

1. Lose weight

2. Be more physically active

3. Eat healthy plant foods

4. Eat healthy fats

5. Skip fad diets and make healthier choices

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)