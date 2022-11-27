High blood sugar: 7 herbs to add to your diet to manage diabetes

Diabetes diet: Blood sugar and insulin levels in the body are affected by the disease diabetes. Aside from making lifestyle changes and occasionally taking medication, alternative therapies like herbs and vitamins may be beneficial. Diabetes is characterised by the body's inability to either produce enough sugar or use the insulin that is produced.

Due to their numerous therapeutic properties that can help with blood sugar regulation, Ayurveda, an ancient Indian medical system, promotes the use of herbs and spices. In actuality, herbs offer a wide range of health advantages, such as helping with weight loss, enhancing digestive health, increasing immunity, regulating blood pressure, and much more.

1. Ginger

Blood sugar levels can be regulated with ginger's anti-diabetic, anti-oxidative, and hypolipidemic properties. It helps to boost insulin secretion and increases the body's sensitivity to insulin.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the spices that can reduce blood sugar levels. With the help of its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-atherosclerotic, heart-protective, and weight-reducing capabilities, diabetics can better manage their blood sugar levels and lessen the consequences of their condition.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a tasty spice that is made from tree bark. It is a popular ingredient in a variety of baked goods, sweets, and savoury dishes. This spice may sweeten food and lessen the need for added sugar. Even though it might also have other benefits, people with type 2 diabetes appreciate it for this reason alone.

4. Aloe Vera

This fleshy plant of aloe vera is an essential part of herbal remedies. Both indigestion and body inflammation is treated by it. Inflammation in the body causes several chronic lifestyle diseases, including diabetes.

5. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds and the herb have been used to heal skin and digestive issues. This herb also fights metabolic illnesses. Blood sugar levels are decreased by fenugreek, which helps treat diabetes. Fenugreek should be a part of every meal for diabetics.

6. Garlic

Diabetics who consume garlic benefit from its anti-diabetic and hypolipidemic properties, which help them maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Its sulfur-containing components protect against oxidative harm and even high cholesterol.

7. Ginseng

Ginseng, which has long been a staple of Asian medicine, has powerful immune-boosting and anti-diabetic qualities. It slows down how quickly the body absorbs carbohydrates. Additionally, ginseng encourages the pancreas to produce more insulin. Additionally, more insulin facilitates blood sugar entry into cells where it can be converted to energy.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advise. Zee News does not cofirm this.)