High blood sugar: 7 low-carb, 'magic' vegetables people with diabetes can safely eat

High blood sugar management: Diabetes or high blood sugar can pose a serious threat to one's health if left untreated and uncontrolled. Type 2 diabetes is often caused by poor lifestyle choices and if you want to keep the sugar levels in your blood in check, it is essential to pay special attention to your diet. Vegetables are an essential part of any diet and are indeed magical when it comes to health benefits. But when you have diabetes, some veggies are better than rest because of their low glycemic index (the lower one's glycemic index is, the slower their blood sugar rises) and low glycemic load (a number that estimates how much the food will raise a person's blood glucose level after eating it). Let's read about 7 vegetables that fulfill these criteria.

Carrots:

Carrots belong to the group of non-starchy vegetables and can be safely consumed by people who have high blood sugar. They are also rich in fibre and Vitamin A and help to improve eye health. Carrots also have a low glycemic index, which makes them a great choice for diabetic patients.

Mushrooms:

They can be magical indeed! With a low Glycemic index and Glycemic load content, consumption of mushrooms does not spike blood sugar levels and is therefore good for diabetics. Mushroom is a low-calorie, low-carb food that will easily find its place in a diabetic-friendly diet.

Also read: Does high blood sugar affect pregnancy chances? Tips for men and women with diabetes looking to have babies

Broccoli:

This is another magic veggie for diabetics. When chewed or chopped, broccoli produces a plant compound called sulforaphane, which can lower blood sugar levels. Broccoli increases insulin sensitivity and has significant anti-diabetic properties. So if you have diabetes, you can safely pick this vegetable.

Cabbage:

High in vitamin C, which may positively affect heart health, cabbage is a good choice for people with diabetes. Loaded with fibre, cabbages slow the digestion of accompanying food and thus prevent your sugar levels from going up. According to the USDA (US Department of Agriculture), one cup of raw, chopped cabbage contains approximately 5 grams of carbohydrate, making it a low-carb vegetable.

Cauliflower:

Like cabbage, cauliflowers, too, are low-carb veggies that diabetics can safely include in their diet. According to the USDA Nutrient Data Laboratory, 1 cup of raw or cooked cauliflower contains about 5 grams of carbohydrates. Cauliflowers have a low GI as well as low glycemic load (GL), which means it gradually gets digested, thus promoting the management of blood sugar.

Spinach:

Spinach is a great source of folate, dietary fibre, and vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, thus making it a safe and healthy choice for diabetic patients. It ensures that sugar metabolises slowly and therefore prevents a surge in blood sugar levels.

Tomatoes:

Like carrots, tomatoes are non-starchy vegetables that are considered to be good for high blood sugar patients. As per USDA, a medium whole tomato contains around 5 gm of carbs and has a low GI value. So diabetics can easily include them in their diet.



(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advise. Zee News does not confirm this.)