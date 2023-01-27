High Blood Sugar and High Blood Pressure Control: How Walking can Combat Diabetes and Hypertension

High blood sugar or diabetes and high blood pressure or hypertension are the two major lifestyle diseases that afflict a majority of people. They are a chief cause of diseases like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and other cardiovascular ailments among several other health complications. While genes often play a key role, a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits play a major role in causing high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

Recently, Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram and shared a post where he mentioned that according to a recent study, "every five minutes of walking for every 30 minutes of sitting can help lower both blood sugar and blood pressure." He added that it reduced "blood sugar spikes by a whopping 58% compared with sitting all day". "According to Keith Diaz, PhD, an associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, a 58% reduction in blood sugar in those who walk is a sizeable decrease, comparable to the reduction you would expect from exercising daily for six months," Luke mentioned in his post.

High Blood Sugar, High Blood Pressure Management

Stressing the importance of physical activity and movement, Luke suggests some simple ways to add more movement to your day:

Get up after every 30-40 minutes

Learn chair yoga

Walk while on phone calls

Invest in a standing desk

Use stairs instead of elevator wherever possible

Perform 1-2 asanas during work breaks

Stretch often

Luke adds that tracking steps bring awareness, and motivation to improve activity levels. He says that while medicines have to be taken, they alone can't cure hypertension and diabetes. People need to focus on 5 fundamental areas:

Physical activity Nutrition Sleep Emotional health Connection with the spirit

The lifestyle experts said that even if a person is bedridden, movements are necessary. "In such cases (for bedridden patients), we encourage caregivers to facilitate passive exercises and massaging the soles of the patient for support circulation," wrote Luke.

Also read: HIGH Blood Sugar: 7 fruits with low glycemic index that diabetics can enjoy without worrying

High Blood Sugar and High Blood Pressure control

Luke attributed 'Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise' as the source. Check out his post below:

So get moving for a fitter, healthier you!