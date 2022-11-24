High blood sugar and how it impacts kidneys: Check blood pressure regularly, 10 WARNING SIGNS!

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is common in people with diabetes. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, "approximately 1 in 3 adults with diabetes has CKD". Both people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can suffer from kidney diseases. "All diabetic patients will have a risk of kidney disease. This depends on control of diabetes and associated blood pressure (BP)," says Dr Haresh Dodeja, Consulting Nephrologist, and Transplant Physician, Fortis Hospital Mulund.

Connection with high blood sugar and high blood pressure

It is important for people with high blood sugar to regularly get their kidneys checked, apart from checking blood pressure and blood sugar levels regularly. Dr Dodeja says, "As soon you get diagnosed as a diabetic patient, you should get tested for blood pressure and you should visit a nephrologist and find out if the kidney damage has already started. To reduce or control damage to kidneys, keep in check your BP (target BP must be less than 130/80), diabetes (hba1c less should be less than 7-7.2), control of protein in the urine (daily protein excretion in urine less than 500 milligram per day) with the use of medicine. If you do these things, you will slow down the damage to your kidneys due to diabetes."

Have kidney problems? Follow 3 steps

Dr Dodeja also said that people with kidney problems or those with the propensity to have kidney issues should do these three things:

1) Avoid excessive consumption of painkillers which are of NSAID (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) variety

2) Stay away from heavy metals containing ayurvedic medicine

3) Ensure adequate hydration to reduce stone formation in the kidneys

10 symptoms of kidney diseases

Here are 10 symptoms that can indicate you have kidney problems. But you must remember that having one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean you have kidney ailments, but they can be indicative of a bigger problem. Always check with a doctor and get diagnosed and treated. Let's take a look at the symptoms: