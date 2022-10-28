High blood sugar causes: 7 surprising, daily things that can increase your insulin levels

High blood sugar remains one of the most serious health ailments, and unfortunately, very common. It can directly lead to other diseases like heart or kidney ailments, damage eyes, and so on. Not just that, any existing illness gets aggravated by high blood sugar and treatment and surgeries become doubly critical. That's why controlling blood sugar is key. While genes play an important part - and one we can't control - change in lifestyle and healthy practices can help in controlling diabetes. We know that excess of sugar and carbs are directly related to high insulin levels, but there are several every day, non-obvious practices that can lead to a spike in sugar levels. Let's check out seven surprising things that can increase our insulin levels:

Artificial sweeteners: They are touted as a "safe alternative" to sugar and for diabetics, but several experts and studies show they can be actually harmful and even lead to a rise in blood sugar, says CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - US government agency).

Coffee: This can happen even with black coffee and coffee without sugar! There are individuals who are extra sensitive to caffeine and their sugar levels can shoot up due to coffee.

Lack of sleep: Increasingly, studies are highlighting the importance of sleep, more so as people are sleeping less now, thanks to gadget addiction and stress. But did you know that even if it's for one night, sleep loss can cause your body to use less insulin, and thus lead to a spike in sugar levels?

Skipping breakfast: Studies have shown that if you skip breakfast, blood sugar can increase after both lunch and dinner. Check with your doctor before you plan to skip breakfast for intermittent fasting or other diets.

Dawn phenomenon: As the CDC website says, "people have a surge in hormones early in the morning whether they have diabetes or not. For people with diabetes, blood sugar can spike."

Gum disease: Don't ignore gum diseases as something trivial. While sugar may not always be the reason, but gum diseases can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Sometimes, it's a reflection of the fact that you have diabetes.

Dehydration: If you are dehydrated, it means the sugar in your blood is more concentrated.

