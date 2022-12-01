High blood sugar control: 5 foods to avoid if you are pre-diabetic - check list

Control high blood sugar: It is essential to keep a tab on our diet and maintain our blood sugar levels as high blood sugar or diabetes can lead to several health complications and impact our organs like the eyes and kidneys. If you are a pre-diabetic, you need to exercise further caution. So what is pre-diabetic? It means your blood sugar levels are on the higher side but not so high also that you can be labeled a diabetic. Yet. Pre-diabetes is a problem that can be nipped in the bud. Being careful with your diet is essential.

Say no to sweets

This is kind of a given. If you are a pre-diabetic, you should avoid sweets. This includes our traditional desi mithai, pastries, cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts, and the like. Pre-made desserts store a lot of saturated fat which can reduce insulin sensitivity. They have little nutritional value too.

Avoid sweetened beverages

Packed beverages are very bad for blood sugar and can lead to a spike in sugar levels. They have no nutritional value and don't contain any fibre and protein. They slow down digestion too. Aerated drinks, fruit juices, and sweetened caffeinated drinks should be avoided if you are pre-diabetic.

Cut down on fast food

According to a Lancet study, "fast-food consumption has strong positive associations with weight gain and insulin resistance, suggesting that fast food increases the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes." So burgers, pizzas, and fries may taste yumm but are dangerous for health. If you can't totally eliminate them from your diet, consult your doctor and cut down on consumption.

Choose breakfast cereals with care

They may seem like easy breakfast options but most of the packaged cereals are heavily processed and loaded with sugar. Having a high glycemic index, many of these popular cereals can cause blood sugar levels to spike. So if you are pre-diabetic, you should avoid the consumption of these serials.

Stay away from refined grains

White bread, white rice, and pasta made of maida (white flour) can cause one's blood sugar levels to spike. If you anyway have the propensity to develop diabetes, avoid them and replace them with brown bread, brown rice, and wheat pasta.



(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)