High Blood Sugar Control: Add Moringa to Your Diet to Treat Diabetes, Here's How

High Blood Sugar or diabetes causes a range of health problems and if you have any other existing health issue, diabetes can make it worse. Be it cholesterol or even blood pressure, unchecked diabetes can lead to these complications too, apart from affecting organs. So it's very important to keep blood glucose levels in check. Diet plays an important role in controlling blood sugar, and apart from medications, you can include certain items in your diet to control diabetes. One such item is Moringa Oleifera, commonly known as a drumstick.

Priya Palan, Dietician, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur (Mumbai) shares how Moringa can help in controlling diabetes. "Because of its high nutritive value, every part of the tree is used. It attributes numerous bioactive components including vitamins, polyphenols, flavonoids, saponins, isothiocyanates, and tannins which show enormous health benefits," says Priya Palan.

High Blood Sugar: Impact of Moringa on Diabetes

Palan points out that Moringa can act as an anti-diabetic agent. "It increases insulin activity and improves glucose uptake and utilization. It regulates oxidative stress and reduces blood sugar. Studies have supported the use of Moringa with a positive effect on fasting blood glucose levels, insulin levels, and overall blood glucose control," she says.

How Moringa Helps in Treating High Blood Pressure

Apart from diabetes, moringa is good for people with high blood pressure too. Moringa consists of quercetin which has anti-hypertensive properties, says Palan. She adds, "It decreases the stress on the heart and helps to stabilize blood pressure. It consists of compounds that help to prevent the thickening of arteries which can cause high blood pressure."

How to add Moringa to Daily Diet

The expert points our Moringa powder has an earthy flavor that can be added to a variety of recipes. However, Palan says it is recommended to add small doses as or up to 1tsp daily as overuse of it can have side effects.

• It can be used in smoothies, soups, and sauces

• Can be used as a sprinkle in salad

• Added to humus

• Can be infused with tea and hot water

• Used with other spices to make dry chutneys

Caution: Palan says, "Pregnant women and people on blood thinning medications such as Warfarin must avoid Moringa. Before adding moringa, it's important to consult a health expert for its use."