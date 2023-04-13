High Blood Sugar Control: Guide To Eating Mangoes In Summer - Dietitian Shares Dos & Don'ts

The summer season is here and it's the time to savour yummy, tasty mangoes. Often touted as the King Of Fruits, Indian summers are synonymous with mangoes. The refreshing tropical fruit is a storehouse of antioxidants and has many nutritional benefits. But mangoes, which contain natural sugar, are often treated with suspicion when it comes to consumption by people who have high blood sugar or those who are watching weight. Ankita Ghoshal Bisht, Dietician in charge, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, Chanakyapuri, shares with us the truth about eating mangoes.

Glycemic Index Of Mangoes

The glycemic index (GI) indicates how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when that food is eaten on its own. Ankita Ghoshal Bisht points out, "The glycemic index (GI) of mangoes varies depending on the ripeness and variety. Generally, ripe mangoes have a higher GI than unripe ones. The GI of mangoes ranges from 41-60, with an average GI of around 51. This means that mangoes have a moderate impact on blood sugar levels."

How People With Diabetes Can Enjoy Mangoes

People with diabetes can still enjoy mangoes by consuming them in moderation and incorporating them into a balanced diet, shares the dietitian. Bisht says that for diabetics, it is important to monitor blood sugar levels and limit the portion size of mangoes. "One way to enjoy mangoes is to pair them with a source of protein, such as Greek yogurt or nuts. Another option is to incorporate mangoes into a salad with leafy greens and a vinaigrette dressing. It is best to avoid consuming mango juice or dried mango, as they may contain added sugars," says Bisht.

High Blood Sugar Management: Dos And Don’ts Of Mango Consumption

Whether you are diabetic or even pre-diabetic, certain points need to be kept in mind while consuming mangoes. Dietician Ankita Ghoshal Bisht has the following suggestions:

Dos For Diabetics

1. Consume mangoes in small quantities and limit the intake to half a cup or one cup.

2. Opt for mangoes with a lower glycemic index.

3. Have mangoes along with a source of protein or fiber to slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream.

4. Choose ripe mangoes that are firm to touch and have a sweet aroma.

5. Monitor blood sugar levels after consuming mangoes.

Don'ts For Diabetics

1. Avoid consuming mangoes in large quantities as they are high in sugar.

2. Stay away from mango juice or smoothies as they may contain added sugars.

3. Avoid consuming mangoes with a meal that is already high in carbohydrates.

4. Don't consume mangoes along with other high-sugar fruits like grapes, bananas, or cherries.

If you are pre-diabetic, follow the same precautions. "Pre-diabetics must engage in regular physical activity to regulate blood sugar levels. Also, they should not skip meals or eat irregularly, as this can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels."

How Many Mangoes Is It Safe To Consume In A Day

There is no specific limit to the number of mangoes you can safely consume in a day, as it depends on various factors such as your age, weight, activity level, and overall health, says Bisht. She adds, "It is recommended to limit your intake to 1-2 medium-sized mangoes per day as they are high in natural sugars and calories. Consuming too many mangoes may lead to weight gain and digestive issues."



