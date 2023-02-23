High Blood Sugar Control: How Frequently Should You Test For Diabetes? Check Normal Blood Sugar Range

Diabetes or High Blood Sugar is a serious problem, which left untreated or unchecked can lead to many complications, including an impact on the body's major organs like the heart, kidneys, and eyes. Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar). The most common is type 2 diabetes, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin. With a sedentary lifestyle, an increase in stress, frequent eating out, or eating junk food - becoming a norm, diabetes often gets detected in younger people. In women, pregnancy is also a risk factor. So how frequently should one check for diabetes and what's the normal range? Dr PG Talwalkar, Consultant Diabetologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim -A Fortis Associate, shares with us his insights.

How Frequently Should you Check for High Blood Sugar?

"Once an individual is 30 years old, they should check their blood sugar as per the doctor’s advice. Generally, a non-diabetic should typically have blood tests done every two years, while those who are pre-diabetic should do them once every six months at home and once every three months at a diagnostic center," shares Dr Talwalkar. He adds that if a patient has uncontrolled diabetes and is taking multiple insulin injections or is pregnant, they should undertake self-tests three times a day.

Diabetes Management: Dos and Don'ts

To prevent diabetes one can walk for 30 minutes daily, not take too much of stress and destress oneself through yoga and meditation, avoid junk food, and maintain a healthy weight and not allow an increasing waistline, shares Dr Talwalkar.

High Blood Sugar: What's the Normal Blood Glucose Levels

Dr Talwalkar shares the range of blood sugar levels in diabetics and non-diabetics:

· Normal blood glucose level during fasting is < 100 mg%

· 2 hours post 75 oral glucose consumption: < 140 mg%

· In diabetics, fasting blood glucose is: 126 mg% or more

· Post glucose challenge: 200 mg or more

· HbA1c: Normal < 5.7%

· HbA1c in Diabetes: 6.5% or more

High Blood Sugar Symptoms

On their website, the World Health Organization mentions, "Symptoms of type 1 diabetes include the need to urinate often, thirst, constant hunger, weight loss, vision changes, and fatigue. These symptoms may occur suddenly. Symptoms for type 2 diabetes are generally similar to those of type 1 diabetes but are often less marked. As a result, the disease may be diagnosed several years after onset, after complications have already arisen. For this reason, it is important to be aware of risk factors."

Diabetes Blood Tests: TV Actress Shares Experience

Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recently took to Instagram to share the tests that a diabetic should undertake. The actress mentioned that while she is no medical expert, being a Type 1 diabetic herself, she shared her personal experience.

However, as the actress points out, every body and case is different and people should check with their doctors for further details and they can control their blood sugar levels.