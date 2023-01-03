High blood sugar control in winter: Health tips diabetics must follow in cold months

During the winter season, blood sugar levels fluctuate and this can be especially worrying for diabetics. Dr Ashok Jhingan, Senior Director, BLK-Max Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity & Endocrinology, points out that just as high temperatures can change how your body uses insulin, the winter season poses its own set of challenges for diabetics. "Not only extreme cold affects your glucose levels, but it may also lead to false readings. Diabetes management also depends a lot on lifestyle changes. Winters make us slow, lethargic, and less active due to which the blood sugar levels can go up. Add to it all the calorie-laden winter comfort food and your sugar levels can really go awry," shares Dr Jhingan.

Dr Ashok Jhingan shares a few tips to control blood sugar levels during the winter months - follow these and keep those winter blues away!

Warm up your body

Physical activities like exercise lower one's blood sugar levels, help the body use insulin better, keeps you warm, and can even improve your mood. If it's too cold to step out, you can do indoor exercises like stationary cycling.

Take care of overall health

When you're sick, your diabetes is more difficult to control. If you catch a cold, virus or flu and you develop ketones, make sure you follow your sick day rules. Contact your doctor if ketones persist.

