High blood sugar control: Potatoes BANNED for people with diabetes? Check what experts say

High Blood Sugar: For patients with high blood sugar, an elevated level of blood glucose means that people need to be careful about their diet. If left untreated over a prolonged time period of time, it can seriously damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Diet and exercise are two key components to keep Type 2 diabetes at bay. While vegetables are known to be good for diabetics, carbohydrate-rich potatoes have been always in the grey zone. Several studies have pointed out the high glycemic index (GI) of potatoes - GI shows how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level. So is potato completely banned for diabetics? Here's what doctors say.

'Diabetics can have potatoes in moderation'

Potatoes are versatile and widely used in Indian cuisine. Rich in fibre, potassium, and Vitamin B, it has several health benefits. However, when it comes to persons with diabetes mellitus, a lot of misconceptions abound. So is potato banned for diabetics? Dr Sachin Kumar Jain, Head, of Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says, "Potato is absolutely not a banned vegetable for diabetics but it needs to be had in moderation. A patient with diabetes can have 25-30 grams of potatoes per day."

Also read: HIGH Blood sugar: No maida, regular exercise - 10 daily habits to control Type 2 diabetes

How to lower glycemic index of potatoes

Potatoes are a high carbohydrate food that can cause a spike in blood glucose levels. However, there are several ways in which one can reduce the glycemic index of potatoes. Dr Aishwarya Krishnamurthy, Consultant, Endocrinology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, says, "The method of cooking also impacts the effects, boiled vs fried potatoes have a lower carbohydrate load, similarly cooking potatoes with high fibre vegetables like greens(methi) or ladyfinger(bhindi) or with the skin on can reduce the overall glycemic index."

Certain species of potatoes have a lower glycemic index, says Dr Krishnamurthy, and these can be preferred over others. These species include Kufri Kuber, Kufri Khasigaro, Kufri Muthu, Kufri Naveen, and Kufri Pushka.

Fried potatoes should be avoided by diabetics (Pic: Pixabay)



Cooking potatoes for high blood sugar patients

Doctors say that the method of cooking significantly impacts the post-prandial blood glucose surge associated with potato consumption. "Cooking alters the structure of the starch in the potatoes, affecting both the glycemic index and the glycemic load. Cooking raises the glycemic index of potatoes and the longer a potato is cooked the higher the glycemic index. However, cooling potatoes after cooking can increase the amount of resistant starch, which is a less digestible form of carbs and this helps to lower the GI by 25–28%. Frying potatoes in oil increase the net calorie consumption and total glycemic load. On the contrary cooking potatoes with vinegar or lime or other high-fibre vegetables can reduce the glycemic index," says Dr Krishnamurthy.

Dr Krishnamurthy adds that potato salad may be slightly better than french fries or hot baked potatoes if we are looking to avoid post-meal increases in blood glucose levels. French fries also provide more calories and fat due to their cooking method.

"The best will be if they have it in the form of mixed veggies, with peas and cauliflower, with little oil. Baked potatoes are good too. If you are looking for stuffed breads, avoid parathas. But a limited amount of potato stuffing in rotis which have no oil is okay," says Dr Jain.