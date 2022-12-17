High blood sugar detection: 7 early WARNING SIGNS of diabetes to look out for - check

High blood sugar: When there is too much sugar in the blood because the body lacks enough insulin, it leads to diabetes or high blood sugar. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in the past three decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in countries of all income levels and today, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. Diabetes needs to be treated as uncontrolled blood sugar levels can affect our critical organs like the heart and kidneys and can even lead to death. There are some early signs of diabetes that you should look out for.

Early symptoms that can indicate high blood sugar

1) Frequent urination

If you suddenly notice that you need to urinate more frequently than usual, it can be a sign of high blood sugar. If the glucose levels in the blood are high, the kidneys try to regulate by filtering the excess sugar from our body. So frequent urination, especially during the night, can be an early warning sign of diabetes.

2) Weight loss despite frequent hunger

Our bodies get their energy from glucose - this simple sugar is produced as the body's digestive system breaks down the food. But when you are a diabetic, your body's insulin resistance prevents the glucose from entering the muscle and providing energy. Therefore you will keep feeling hungry, irrespective of when and what you eat. Combine with this an apparent weight loss for no reason. Some reports point out that as the body fails to get its fuel from glucose, it breaks down muscles and fat for energy, thus leading to unhealthy weight loss.

(Pic: Pixabay)

3) Constantly feeling tired or fatigued

Frequent urination at night can cause disturbed sleep and also dehydration. Also, your body is low on energy as it is unable to get the desired fuel from glucose. So you might constantly feel a sense of fatigue or tiredness. This feeling of exhaustion is often persistent and it can affect your quality of life and how you carry out your daily duties.

4) Blurry vision

High blood sugar affects other organs like kidneys and eyes. When the glucose level in the blood is very high, it can damage the eyes' tiny blood vessels, leading to blurry vision. It can also lead to your eye lens swelling which can cause slightly blurred vision. While this will reduce with treatment, without proper care and prolonged absence of treatment, there can be complete blindness.

5) Sores and wounds heal slowly

Our body’s nerves and blood vessels can get damaged if the blood glucose level is consistently high. This can affect blood circulation adversely. So even the smallest of cuts and wounds will take a long time to heal. This is a very prominent sign of diabetes. This is observed especially in the lower legs and feet.

(Pic: Pixabay)

6) Tingling sensation or numbness in feet or hands

As mentioned earlier, diabetes damages nerves affecting blood circulation. So this can lead to a tingling sensation or numbness in feet or hands in Type 2 diabetes patients. This is also known as diabetic neuropathy.

7) Skin discolouration

Insulin resistance, as it happens in high blood sugar, can cause a condition called acanthosis nigricans. The skin in neck folds, armpits, and over knuckles turns dark and this is one sign of diabetes. These dark patches can feel velvety.

While these are some of the signs, of course, consult a doctor before jumping to any conclusion or beginning a line of treatment.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)