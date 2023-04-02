High Blood Sugar: Eating Almonds Can Reverse Diabetes, Experts Reveal All About The Study On Diabetic Control

Diabetes treatment: In India, there are more than 8 crore people with diabetes, and there are about three times as many people who are at risk of developing the disease. One in every six individuals either has diabetes or is at risk for developing it.

Patients with diabetes are often encouraged to regulate their disease by eating less, eating regularly, and using medications. Even so, in a different study conducted in India, researchers discovered that if pre-diabetic people were fed almonds three times a day before detection or diagnosis, their blood sugar can stay normal even when they have diabetes yet.

The study, conducted in India, involved participants between the age of 18 and 60 who haven't yet developed clinical diabetes whose blood sugar level is slightly below that of diabetics and who are only steps from developing it due to obesity, lifestyle choices, or genetics. Such patients are called pre-diabetic.

Around 17–18 almonds, or 20 gm, were given to 60 individuals between the ages of 18 and 60, 30 minutes before meals. They were instructed to follow a strict diet and walk for 45 minutes each day. This was carried out for three months. Post this 33% of the participant's blood sugar levels were restored to their normal levels, lowering their chance of developing diabetes. The percentage of obesity in certain individuals decreased, and their cholesterol was also under control.

Dr Anoop Mishra, lead researcher and endocrinologist, states that during the study almonds were not soaked before being served to the participants. This study found that eating soaked almonds diminishes their nutritional value and increases the risk of disease from bacteria that thrive in water.

Nutritionist and fellow researcher on the study, Dr Seema Gulati views almonds to be as a superfood. It is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, zinc, potassium, and vitamin E. Almonds are good for the digestive system and lower cholesterol, thus patients who did eat them for three months straight had reduced insulin resistance, enhanced pancreatic function, and helped manage blood sugar levels. Also, according to researchers, those who consumed almonds weighed less overall and had narrower waists.

As per healthcare experts, diabetes patients' reliance on insulin and medications can be significantly decreased if the same strategy is adopted while treating diabetes.

(With inputs by Pooja Makkar)