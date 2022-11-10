High blood sugar: Fruit juice to French fries - 7 food items to avoid in Type 2 diabetes

Diabetes or high blood sugar plagues so many across the world and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Poor food choices and a sedentary lifestyle coupled with stress have led to an increasing number of people reporting high blood sugar. Diet remains the most important factor in controlling diabetes and while we often focus on the foods to eat, let's check out 7 food items that we should stay away from if we have diabetes or a family history of high blood sugar.

Sweets and sweetened beverages

Food items containing processed sugar like most Indian sweets, desserts and candies are a strict no-no for people with diabetes. They can cause a sharp spike in blood sugar levels and add calories without giving any nutritional benefits. The same is true of canned juices, sodas and all sweetened beverages. These drinks are high in fructose and diabetics must stay away.

Honey, maple syrup, brown sugar

Yes, many people feel replacing white table sugar with honey is a healthy substitute but honey can also cause your blood sugar to spike as can maple syrup or brown sugar. These are often touted as healthy alternatives for white sugar, their carbohydrate content is the same, if not higher.

Ready-to-eat breakfast options

Starting your day with breakfast cereals or that granola bar is something diabetics should totally avoid. Cereals are highly processed, high in carbs, low in proteins and have no significant nutritional value. A breakfast of eggs is far better than one with cereals.

French fries

Yummy they may seem but french fries are an absolute no-no for diabetics. Potatoes are carb-loaded and when you peel the skin and deep fry them in oil, it becomes unhealthier still. They may promote inflammation and that can later lead to heart problems too.

Fruit juice

This may come as surprising as fruit juice is considered healthy and beneficial for health. While they might be high in minerals and vitamins, unfortunately, they are not safe options for those with high blood sugar. When you make juice, even if you are not adding sugar or sweeteners, the juice will contain concentrated amounts of fruit sugar. This caused sugar levels in the blood to spike. Whole fruits have more fibre and therefore sipping on juice won't also fill you the same way as eating a fruit.

Full-fat dairy products

Full mat cream, milk, yoghurt, cheese - all such dairy products should be avoided. Studies have shown that saturated fats in dairy products can hamper insulin resistance and therefore not only high cholesterol, it can also cause high blood sugar.

Flavoured yoghurt

Loaded with carbs and sugar, flavoured yoghurt should be strictly avoided by diabetics. Instead, opt for plain yoghurt.



(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)