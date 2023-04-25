High Blood Sugar: Fruits And Vegetables With Low Glycemic Index For Diabetics In Summer - Check List

The World Health Organization describes diabetes as a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which over time, can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Type 2 diabetes is most common in adults and this happens when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin. Diet is very important when it comes to controlling high blood sugar. Prachi Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD (Nutrition & Dietetics), CK Birla, Gurgaon, outlines the seasonal fruits and vegetables that diabetics can have this summer.

What Is Diabetes?

"Diabetes is not only a chronic metabolic disease but is one of the commonly seen lifestyle disorders too which is characterized by elevated blood sugar levels. If not controlled well, its impact can be seen in other body organs like the kidney (diabetic nephropathy), brain (diabetic

neuropathy), heart (diabetic cardiomyopathy), and cause diabetic foot, delayed wound healing, etc," says Prachi Jain.

She goes on to explain that diabetes is generally seen if the body develops insulin resistance and if the pancreases are not able to secrete

enough insulin, or it's in your genes (heredity), if you are on medications like steroids or due to lifestyle issues like stress, unhealthy eating, or pattern, obesity, etc.

High Blood Sugar: Diabetes And Diet

Diabetes can be controlled and reversed with proper medical treatment and diet, shares Prachi. "It's important to have food with low Glycemic Index (GI) food and low Glycemic Load (GL). In simple words, the glycemic index is the scale that ranks from 0-100, which ranks the response to food after two hours of ingestion in our blood glucose levels. If the glycemic index of a food is = 55 or less, it is considered as low range, which is good for diabetics. If the GI is between 56 and 69, it is in the medium range. If GI is more = > 70, it is high range."

Summer Veggies And Fruits For Diabetics

Here are the lists of fruits and vegetables with low GI index that diabetics can enjoy without a worry in summer, says Prachi Jain.

Fruits

1. Apple - 36 GI

2. Jamun - 25 GI

3. Peach - 28 GI

4. Grapefruit – 25 GI

5. Kiwi - 50 GI

6. Papaya - 60 GI

Vegetables:

1. Mushrooms 10 GI

2. Broccoli 10 GI

3. Capsicum Green 10 GI

4. Cucumber 15 GI

5. Karela 18 GI

6. Bhindi 20 GI

7. Beans 32 GI

High Blood Sugar Management: Make Lifestyle Changes

Prachi Jain suggests people to regularly follow these steps to manage high blood sugar

1. Physical Activity: 45 minutes of any fitness activity like brisk walking, running, jogging, swimming, climbing stairs, zumba, yoga, running on a treadmill, etc.

2. Sound sleep for at least 6-7 hours

3. Maintain work-life balance

4. Spare time for yourself.

5. Limit outside food, don't skip meals, and avoid late-night dinner

6. Follow a healthy balanced diet.

7. Drink 2-2.5 litres of water a day

