High Blood Sugar Management: 5 Superfoods Excellent for People With Diabetes - Check Complete List

A sedentary lifestyle and poor diet combine to contribute to a lot of health issues including high blood sugar or diabetes. Here is a list of 5 superfoods that can improve your insulin sensitivity, lower blood glucose level and overall boost your immunity. Amla, oranges, cinnamon tea, beetroot and cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli - all help in lowering blood sugar. Let's check out how.

1. Amla

Indian gooseberry or amla can be a powerful antidote for Type 2 diabetics. Loaded with chromium, amla is good for stabilising blood sugar levels. It also improves insulin sensitivity. Amla also contains a lot of Vitamin C and has antioxidant and immunity-boosting properties, which is largely beneficial for people with diabetes. Make it into murabba, pickles, candies, chutneys, or juice or enjoy it directly with a dash of black pepper powder.

2. Oranges

Oranges are citrus fruits that are often considered a 'Diabetes Superfood'. Since it has a low glycemic index, oranges can be had guilt-free. Vitamin C, which all citrus fruits contain, reduces high sugar levels and aids in the recovery of damaged cells thanks to it being a powerful antioxidant.

3. Cinnamon Tea

Several studies have shown that cinnamon lowers cholesterol levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease. Not just that, cinnamon consumption improves insulin sensitivity and therefore lowers blood glucose levels. So use cinnamon, loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, in tea and sip it for good health.

4. Beetroot

Loaded with fibre and essential minerals such as potassium, iron, manganese, and phytochemicals, beetroot has several beneficial impacts on diabetics. To regulate insulin levels in the body, add beetroot to soups or simply mix it with coconut and enjoy.

5. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli strengthen one's immunity, thanks to their high Vitamin C content. These veggies are packed with fibre and reduce hunger pangs, thus keeping diet under control. Apart from diabetes, cruciferous Vegetables containing fibres, fatty acids and vitamins also help to regulate blood pressure in the body and are excellent for heart health.