High Blood Sugar management: 7 food items people with diabetes can have without any guilt

High Blood Sugar is literally a silent epidemic that affects millions globally. A healthy lifestyle and the right diet are essential to keep diabetes in check. Especially when it comes to food, people who have high blood sugar need to be careful. Foods lower in fat and calories and higher in fibre are good for diabetics. Here are 7 different types of food that diabetics can consume guilt-free.

Almonds

This is one nut that diabetics can snack on guilt-free. Loaded with protein, good fats, and fibre, coupled with low carbohydrate content, almonds are a great option for people with high blood sugar. They are also known to have the potential to lower blood sugar.

Cereals

Cereals like jowar, bajra, whole wheat, multigrain, quinoa, and oatmeal, among others, are food with low Glycemic Index (GI). The number of GI indicates how much a particular item raises blood sugar levels. So naturally, these cereals with a low GI are fantastic for people with high blood sugar.

Egg

Eggs can prove to be helpful in controlling your high blood sugar levels. Eggs are a great source of healthy fats, which in turn help control diabetes. Eggs improve insulin sensitivity and lower inflammation. The yolk contains most of the nutrients, so be sure to include that in your diet.

Roasted channa

According to a study, chickpeas and other legumes can help in lowering the risk of developing diabetes. This makes roasted channa a great snack for people with high blood sugar.

Fruits

Fruits are good for health, but not all fruits are good for diabetics. One being the mango! However there are many fruits with low GI, and this includes berries, plums, cherries, apples, oranges, kiwis, and avocados.

Homemade popcorn

Popcorn is tasty and can make for a yummy snack. According to reports, three cups of popcorn only contain about 100 calories and over 4 grams of fibre. So this can easily be consumed by diabetics. But keep a check on butter and salt used, if any.

Broccoli

Broccoli, when chewed or chopped, produces a plant compound called sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is capable of reducing blood sugar as it has a significant anti-diabetic effect, research studies have found. Broccoli increases insulin sensitivity and helps to lower blood sugar levels, and is therefore a veggie that diabetics can consume freely.

