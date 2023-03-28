High Blood Sugar Management: 7 Healthy Indian Breakfast Recipes For People With Diabetes

High Blood Sugar or Diabetes is a serious health problem which if left untreated, can lead to severe health complications, and can affect organs like kidneys, heart, and eyes, among others. Left unmanaged, diabetes can even turn fatal. Along with medication, lifestyle modification is a significant part of diabetes control and eating the right food is of prime importance. As we know, the first meal of the day, breakfast, sets the tone for the rest of the day, and it's important we have a healthy, nutritious breakfast. But diabetics also need to be careful that the food doesn't spike their blood sugar levels. Dt Nidhi Sahai, Head Dietetics, Max Hospital, Vaishali (Ghaziabad, NCR), shares 7 healthy breakfast recipes for diabetics. Let's check out.

Diabetes Control: Healthy Breakfast Recipes For High Blood Sugar

Dt Nidhi Sahai lists out seven recipes that can be a part of a healthy India breakfast. Check them them out below:

1. Stuffed Ragi (Nachni) rotis

Ingredients:

Ragi ¼ cup

Whole Wheat flour ¼ cup

1 tsp oil

Salt to taste

For the filling:

½ cup grated cauliflower

½ cup methi leaves

¼ tsp green chillies chopped

1/4/tsp finely chopped ginger

Method:

For the dough:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl into a soft dough using warm water.

Divide into 4 equal portions

Leave to rest for 20 minutes

To make chapatis:

Flatten the ball. Sprinkle some whole wheat flour or ragi flour on the dough ball.

Mix all ingredients of the filling and place a small portion of stuffing in the centre. Roll into a ball.

Flatten each ball, sprinkle little wheat flour and roll into chapatis

Heat the non-stick pan and place the rotis on the tawa and cook well on a slow flame on both sides

Spread light oil on the roti and serve with low-fat curd.

2. Green Moong Dal Cheela Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup Green Moong Dal (Whole)

1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, chopped

Paneer 50 gms

2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 inch Ginger, grated

3 cloves Garlic, finely chopped (optional)

3/4 cup Water

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

2 teaspoons roasted Flax seed powder

Oil for shallow frying

Method:

Soak the moong dal in water for 5 to 6 hours, or preferably overnight

Once soaked, using a grinder, coarsely grind the moong dal with very little water to make a thick batter

Then remove the moong dal cheela batter into a mixing bowl, add other ingredients like coriander leaves, green chillies, ginger and garlic, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and flax seed powder. Mix everything well.

The batter should be thick pouring consistency. Check the salt and adjust it to suit according to taste.

Place a tawa on medium heat, add a few teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add two tablespoons of the moong dal cheela batter to the tawa. Spread it using the back of a spoon and let the cheela cook for a minute or two or till the bottom of the cheela turns golden brown. Flip the moong dal cheela and cook the other side too.

Remove the Moong Dal Cheela on an absorbent sheet or kitchen towel to absorb the excess oil.

Add paneer, tomato, coriander, green chillies filling into each cheela and serve hot with coriander mint chutney.

3. Protein Poha

Ingredients:

60gm – Poha rice

30 gm sprouts or paneer

2 diced green chilli

2 spoons of peanuts

½ cup of chopped tomatoes

1 spoon – mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon – turmeric powder

½ teaspoon – red chilli powder

2 tablespoons – cabbage, capsicum and peas (other vegetables of your choice)

Curry leaves

1 tsp – cooking oil

Salt as per preference

Garnish with coriander

Method:

Boil sprouts, if using them, until they become soft.

In a bowl, add half a cup of water and the poha and set aside. Use cold water to rinse if you want it out of the water immediately.

Put a pan on the stove, add the oil and roast some peanuts in it. Once they have cooked, take them out to add later on.

After removing the peanuts, add mustard seeds to the oil and cook till a crackling or popping noise begins. At that point, add chillies and curry leaves.

Add all the vegetables except the tomatoes and cook till they are soft, saute for more even cooking. Add salt along with chilli powder and turmeric.

Add tomatoes and cook for 2 – 3 minutes after mixing well with the rest of the ingredients. Add a little water and wait for the tomatoes to become squishy.

Add sprouts or paneer as per your choice and mix until well coated with the mixture.

Now add the poha. Keep low heat and mix while you cook for around 3 – 5 minutes, after which you can add the peanuts and coriander.

Turn off the flame and let it rest. Squeeze half a lemon on top.

4. Methi Missi Roti

Ingredients

2 cups Gram Flour/ Besan

1 cup Methi leaves

2 green chillies- chopped

1 onion- finely chopped

1-inch ginger-grated

1 tsp turmeric powder½ tsp pepper, salt - to taste

Oil- to cook

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and add water to make a firm and smooth dough.

Drizzle some oil over it. Let it rest for 15 minutes.

Make 10 equal portions of the dough and make small round balls.

Roll into small circles to make chapatis

Place the missi roti on a preheated non-stick pan.

Cook until the roti is golden brown- crisp from the outside and soft on the inside.

5. Quinoa Upma

Ingredients:

Quinoa 1/ cup

Urad dal 1/2 tsp

Dhuli moong dal 1/2 tsp

Onion chopped ½ cup

Brocolli, Carrots, Capsicum, Tomato- finely chopped

Whole Red chillies 1-2

Mustard seeds ½ tsp

Chopped green chillies, grated ginger

Hing / asafoetida

Curry leaves

Oil 2-3 tsp

Method:

Rinse Quinoa in a strainer well under running water a couple of times. Use your hands to rub on the grains. Drain excess water and keep it aside.

Heat pan, add oil, and once it is hot, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, moong dhuli dal, and saute until dal changes into light golden brown.

Then add green chilies, ginger, curry leaves, hing, and saute for a few seconds

Add onions and saute until the onion becomes light brown.

Then add chopped vegetables and saute for 2 minutes.

Add quinoa and saute with vegetables

Add 1 cup water, and salt, and mix well.

Cover and cook on simmer for 30 mins till the grains are soft and cooked well.

6. Overnight Oats

Ingredients:



Oats ¾ cup

Low fat Milk 150ml

Apple ½

Chopped nuts- Almonds, Walnuts 8-10 pcs

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds 1 tsp

Method:

Take a mason jar, add oats, milk to soak the oats completely and half a quantity of chopped nuts

Refrigerate overnight or at least 4 hours

Just before serving add the remaining nuts and seeds

Add half an apple to this as a natural sweetener

Serve cold

7. Jamun Smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup low-fat curd

5-6 pieces deseeded jamun

1 tbsp crushed ice

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixer except ice and blend till smooth and frothy

Pour in a glass

Top up with crushed ice

(The views expressed in the article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)